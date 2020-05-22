Kim Kardashian Works Up A Sweat In Super Tiny Leopard Bikini — See Hot New Gym Pics

Kim Kardashian has drawers full of athletic wear, but chose a a little leopard print bikini for her latest ‘quarantine workout.’ She shared the sexy snaps with her fans as she posed inside her home gym.

Kim Kardashian isn’t saving her vast bikini collection to just wear by the pool or at the beach. She’s now using the swimwear to pose in sexy photos inside her home gym while in lockdown. The 39-year-old donned a tiny two-piece to flaunt her hourglass figure and amazing curves in photos she shared with her Instagram followers on May 22. Kim could be seen leaning up against a stairmaster, resting her famous rear-end on one of the steps. Her waist looked so tiny, while her the outline of her tight obliques could be seen on her killer abs.

Kim’s leopard-print top was just a small strip of fabric with two thin straps holding it up over her shoulders. Her ample bosom nearly spilled out of the bikini, as she gazed towards the camera. The reality star’s matching bikini bottoms looked as tiny as her top, with just about an inch of fabric going over each of her hips. Kim lifted up a sneaker clad foot to rest against a step, which showed off the backside of her thigh, while her other foot remained planted on the floor. At least her footwear was a solid choice for a workout!

Even though she captioned the pics, “Quarantine Workout,” it appeared that modeling was more on her photo agenda than a grueling gym session. Kim had a full face of camera-ready makeup on. It featured a golden palette for her eyes and cheeks, while leaving her lips a shiny nude glossy shade with darker liner around her perfect pout. The KKW Beauty founder is continuing to love her new light blonde locks, which she wore loose and down her back as to not obscure the view of her bikini body.

Kim shared a second photo that was a body close up to give her fans better look at her bikini top and bottoms. It also just so happened to focused on her cleavage, as well as Kim’s bare toned hips and thighs. This wouldn’t be the first time this week Kim showed off her bikini body while stuck at home in quarantine. On May 20, she rocked a sexy white bikini along with a belted white leather pair of chaps to pose next to one of her luxury cars. Her third photo in that set was nearly the same as Kim’s second photo in her gym today, showing a tight shot of just the swimwear and her enviable curves that it hugs.