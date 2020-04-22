Kardashian Trainer Don-A-Matrix Reveals Perfect 30-Min. At Home Workout To Get Abs Like Kim

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian has one of the most coveted figures in Hollywood, and her trainer Don-A-Matrix shared with HL EXCLUSIVELY how you can get abs just like her!

Celebrity trainer Don-A-Matrix has helped tone some of the most famous bodies on the planet including Kim Kardashian, 39. He has also been seen on Keeping Up With the Kardashians working out with Kim’s other famed sisters Kourtney, 41, and Khloe, 35. But in this unprecedented time most people are quarantined at home to help flatten the curve against the coronavirus pandemic and unable to stick to their regular sweat sessions.

So HollywoodLife spoke with Don as he EXCLUSIVELY revealed the perfect 30-minute workout routine to get abs just like Kim, especially if you’re trying to stay in shape at home. This is a workout you don’t want to miss, especially if you have limited space, minimal equipment and want to feel amazing!

Don has some fantastic recommendations for simple items you can use around your home in place of gym equipment. “Chairs are great for squats and dips specifically,” he said. “You can do a lot of at-home exercises with any normal-sized chair that you find in your house. Similar to your chair, a couch can be a great piece of at-home workout equipment. Couches are perfect for doing lunges and sit-ups.” Don explained that by putting one foot at a time on the couch for lunges, or lay down with both feet on the couch for sit-ups. “Also, walls — it’s not much, but walls can be useful and easy to find. They are helpful in wall sits, wall squats and even certain types of push-ups.”

Workout Routine – complete each exercise 3x for the full workout:

Planks – (1) Forearm Plank – Place forearms on the floor with elbows aligned below shoulders and arms parallel to your body at about shoulder width. Ground toes into the floor and squeeze glutes to stabilize your body. Your legs should be working, too — be careful not to lock or hyperextend your knees. Neutralize your neck and spine by looking at a spot on the floor about a foot beyond your hands. Your head should be in line with your back. Hold the position for 30 seconds. (2) Side Planks – This variation engages your obliques (the side muscles of your core) better than a standard plank. Lie on your side with one leg stacked on top of the another, then prop your body up on your hand or elbow while keeping feet stacked. (Plank Left & Plank Right)

Jackknife Sit-Up – The jackknife sit-up is a great low-impact and challenging exercise for strengthening abdominal muscles. Lie flat on the floor with your arms and legs extended. Take a deep breath and as you exhale, contract your abs, raising your arms and legs together to bring your body in a V-shaped position. Hold for 3 seconds and relax. Repeat 20x

Scissor Kicks/Flutter Kicks – The scissor kick is one of several exercises you can do to build and maintain your core and abdominal strength. Lie on your back with your legs extended out in front of you. Place your arms by your sides, palms down. Engage your core by pressing your lower back into the mat. Lift both legs off the ground about 6 to 12 inches from the starting position (in this case, the floor) or about a 45-degree angle. With your core tight and neck relaxed, lower one leg toward the floor as you lift the other leg up. This is the start of the “scissoring” motion.

Side Plank Dip(s) – Lie on your side with one leg stacked on top of the another, then prop your body up on your hand or elbow while keeping feet stacked. Dip your hips down toward the floor and lift them higher than neutral. Complete 10 dips per side.

On those days you feel unmotivated because of the quarantine blues Don says, “Just stay with it. Results don’t happen overnight and there are going to be times when you want to relax, not workout, give-up, whatever it might be – but don’t. It’s important to keep going and workout even when you’re lazy and don’t want to. We all feel that way – celebrities, athletes, etc. – it’s just a matter of getting up and getting through it because you know that you’ll feel better and accomplished afterwards once you do start to see those results.”

Finally, Don notes that a healthy diet and staying hydrated is also crucial during these times. “It can be tough given the current climate, but a few things you can do every day include trying to eat healthy – fruits, veggies, good grains/proteins – more regularly than not,” he recommends. “Getting enough sleep on a day-to-day basis is very important, as is working out your body daily, even if that means a short bike ride, long walk or quick jog. And most importantly, stay hydrated — especially if you’re active. A natural, low-cal sports drink, like BODYARMOR LYTE sports drink is my go-to. It’s packed with electrolytes, coconut water and antioxidants but doesn’t include anything artificial so it’s great for keeping me hydrated throughout the days, especially when I’m doing workouts throughout the day at-home.”

