See Message
Hollywood Life

Hailey Baldwin Claps Back At Claims She Had Plastic Surgery On Her Face: ‘I’ve Never Touched It’

Shutterstock
Hailey Baldwin The Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards, Arrivals, New York Fashion Week, USA - 06 Sep 2018
Miami, FL - Hailey Rhode Bieber poses during a beach photoshoot in Miami. Pictured: Hailey Rhode Bieber BACKGRID USA 27 NOVEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hailey BieberSaint Laurent Show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2020, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Jun 2019Wearing Saint Laurent same outfit as Emma Boyd on the catwalk *9890038bf and Anja Rubik and Coulee Nazha
This March, ROXY celebrates the nexus of female friendship with Sister, a collection inspired by the bond between two women: ROXY surfer Kelia Moniz and international model Hailey Bieber. Pictured: Kelia Moniz,Hailey Bieber Ref: SPL5074034 220319 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: ROXY/ / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 27 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

After being accused of having plastic surgery done to change her face, Hailey Baldwin fired back and shut down the claims by calling out people for using photoshop on her pics.

Hailey Baldwin, 23, is sick of people speculating that she got work done on her face. Earlier this week, an Instagram user posted a side-by-side photo of Hailey from years ago and today, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE, and the supermodel’s face appeared to have changed drastically in the two images. However, Hailey made it clear that the current pic was not an accurate representation of what she actually looks like, and she used the opportunity to call out Photoshoppers who purposefully change what she looks like to create buzz.

“Stop using pics that are edited by makeup artists!” Hailey commented on the now-deleted post. “This photo on the right is NOT what I look like. I’ve never touched my face so if you’re gonna sit around and compare me at 13, and then me at 23, at least use a natural photo that wasn’t edited so crazy.” Hailey’s fans cheered her on in the comments section of her message, and eventually, the person who uploaded the comparison pictures deleted their post.

The 23-year-old isn’t the only model to shut down rumors of having work done recently. Gigi Hadid finally addressed the speculation that she had fillers put in her cheek during an Instagram Live chat on May 20. “People think I do fillers on my face and that’s why my face is round,” she explained. “I’ve had this since I was born.” She also added, “I have the cheeks already, so it’s like…there’s not a lot to fill in!”

hailey baldwin instagram comment

hailey baldwin
Hailey Baldwin in 2011 (left) vs. Hailey Baldwin in 2020 (right). (Shutterstock)

While Gigi is pregnant and quarantined with her on/off love, Zayn Malik, at her family’s farm in Pennsylvania, Hailey is across the country on the west coast. She spent the first several weeks of quarantine in Canada with her husband, Justin Bieber, and his family, but the pair arrived back in Los Angeles on May 20 to continue their self-isolation at home.