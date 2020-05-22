Hailey Baldwin Claps Back At Claims She Had Plastic Surgery On Her Face: ‘I’ve Never Touched It’

After being accused of having plastic surgery done to change her face, Hailey Baldwin fired back and shut down the claims by calling out people for using photoshop on her pics.

Hailey Baldwin, 23, is sick of people speculating that she got work done on her face. Earlier this week, an Instagram user posted a side-by-side photo of Hailey from years ago and today, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE, and the supermodel’s face appeared to have changed drastically in the two images. However, Hailey made it clear that the current pic was not an accurate representation of what she actually looks like, and she used the opportunity to call out Photoshoppers who purposefully change what she looks like to create buzz.

“Stop using pics that are edited by makeup artists!” Hailey commented on the now-deleted post. “This photo on the right is NOT what I look like. I’ve never touched my face so if you’re gonna sit around and compare me at 13, and then me at 23, at least use a natural photo that wasn’t edited so crazy.” Hailey’s fans cheered her on in the comments section of her message, and eventually, the person who uploaded the comparison pictures deleted their post.

The 23-year-old isn’t the only model to shut down rumors of having work done recently. Gigi Hadid finally addressed the speculation that she had fillers put in her cheek during an Instagram Live chat on May 20. “People think I do fillers on my face and that’s why my face is round,” she explained. “I’ve had this since I was born.” She also added, “I have the cheeks already, so it’s like…there’s not a lot to fill in!”

While Gigi is pregnant and quarantined with her on/off love, Zayn Malik, at her family’s farm in Pennsylvania, Hailey is across the country on the west coast. She spent the first several weeks of quarantine in Canada with her husband, Justin Bieber, and his family, but the pair arrived back in Los Angeles on May 20 to continue their self-isolation at home.