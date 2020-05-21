Drake teased some unreleased music with rapper Future, and on the track he referenced Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Gigi Hadid.

Drake’s relationship status with Kylie Jenner, 22, has been fueling the rumor mill for months. Now, the rapper has previewed an unreleased song in which he refers to the Kardashian sis as “a side piece”. The Toronto native took to Instagram Live on May 20 to tease his new music with fellow rapper Future, and on the track Drake seemingly added fuel to the fire surrounding rumors that the pair were together following her split from Travis Scott in Oct. 2019. “Yeah, I’m a hater to society / Real s**t, Kylie Jenner that’s a side piece / Yeah, I got 20 motherf***in’ Kylies,” he rapped.

Kendall, and model Gigi Hadid, who is currently pregnant with Zayn Malik‘s baby. “Yeah, I got 20 damn Kendalls / Young slim baddies and they in vogue / Yeah, I got 20 f***in’ Gigis.” This song isn’t the first time Drake has sung about the makeup mogul. When he dropped his Dark Lane Demo Tapes on May 1, the 33-year-old included a cheeky reference to Kylie’s billionaire net worth on the In the song, he also mentioned Kylie’s big sis, and model, who is currently pregnant with‘s baby. “Yeah, I got 20 damn Kendalls / Young slim baddies and they in vogue / Yeah, I got 20 f***in’ Gigis.” This song isn’t the first time Drake has sung about the makeup mogul. When he dropped his Dark Lane Demo Tapes on May 1, the 33-year-old included a cheeky reference to Kylie’s billionaire net worth on the song “Demons.”

“My TD Bank is on what? (What?) / My TD Bank is on Kylie (Ayy, ayy),” Drake raped in the first verse. For listeners outside of Drake’s native Canada, the Toronto-based rapper was rapping about the Toronto-Dominion Bank — so, he was saying his bank account is in the same league as Kylie’s wealth. The pair were at the center of romance rumors prior to the coronavirus outbreak. There had been mixed reports on whether Drake and Kylie were just friends or something more following Kylie’s split from Travis Scott in Oct. 2019. However, to the public’s knowledge, both Drake and Kylie are single right now.

new drake and future otw? 👀 “Yeah, I’m a hater to society / Real shit, Kylie Jenner that’s a side piece / Yeah, I got 20 muthafuckin Kylies” pic.twitter.com/6BmLkIT0Ul — UPROXX Music (@uproxxmusic) May 21, 2020

Kylie went to Drake’s 33rd birthday party in Los Angeles in mid-October, and she was reportedly “never too far away” from the rapper. “They seemed to have a connection,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. Then, Kylie went to Drake’s Halloween party on Oct. 31, and was there until the early hours of the morning with her friends. However, Kylie has made it clear that her main priority after splitting from Travis is her daughter, Stormi.