Brian Austin Green Shows Off His Biceps In 1st Pics Since Confirming Megan Fox Split

Brian Austin Green isn’t letting his split from Megan Fox keep him at home and alone. He headed out on a Target run during quarantine and showed off his buff muscles to shoppers in a sleeveless shirt.

Brian Austin Green, 46, showed that life soldiers on after dropping the heartbreaking news that he and wife Megan Fox, 34, have split up one month shy of their 10th wedding anniversary. The former Beverly Hills 90210 star hit up a Target store in Westlake Village, CA on May 19, just a day after sharing the breakup details with fans. The actor showed off his muscular arms in a sleeveless black t-shirt from the yoga-inspired athletic brand Spiritual Gangster, which he paired with long shorts.

Brian appeared to be in decent spirits with a slight smile on his face, and he wasn’t alone. The former Anger Management star was joined by his 18-year-old son Kassius (by ex Vanessa Marcil, 51) for the shopping trip. B.A.G. donned sunglasses as he made his way though the parking lot after finishing his shopping trip. He wore his protective face mask down around his neck once he was outside the store, allowing his handsome face to be seen. Brian carried a black leather backpack over his shoulders, but that was his only accessory other than his sunglasses. His wedding band was noticeably absent from his left hand.

Brian broke the news of his split from Megan on the May 18 episode of his podcast, …With Brian Austin Green. With obvious sadness in his voice he told listeners, “I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special,” Brian said of Megan. The now-estranged couple share three sons, Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. While their marriage is coming to an end, their life as co-parents will continue on. Brian revealed they’ll “still do family vacations and holidays as a family and really make that a focus for the kids.”

On the verge of tears Brian continued, “It sucks when life changes and something that you’re used to, that you’ve been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change. There’s the unknown aspect…there’s that pit in my stomach.” Brian revealed that he doesn’t want to damage the incredibly close bond he built with the Transformers star, admitting, “I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds…she’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that.”

The couple first met when Megan was just 18-years-old and Brian had a guest role on her ABC sitcom Hope and Faith. The chemistry was instant, and the pair on to wed six years later in an intimate Hawaiian sunset ceremony on June 24, 2010. Now they’ve split up just a month shy of the decade mark.

Megan was spotted out and about on May 16 — her 34th birthday — with rapper Machine Gun Kelley (real name Colson Baker), who she’s co-starring with in the upcoming film Midnight in the Switchgrass. Brian addressed photos of Megan an MGK together by explaining, “She met this guy, Colson, on set…I’ve never met him…Megan and I have talked about him.” He continued, “I trust her judgment, she’s always had really good judgment. I don’t want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way.” How kind! He really does want to remain on good terms with Megan.