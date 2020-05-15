See Pic
Sofia Richie Hikes With Pals, But Not Scott Disick, As She’s Spotted Out For 1st Time Since His Rehab Stint

Sofia Richie models the new Frankies Bikinis x Sofia Richie collection
Sofia Richie walks the shores of Malibu with a girlfriend and her little dog wearing a yellow snake skin print bikini while boyfriend Scott Disick takes a joy ride on his electric bike.
Sofia Richie and Scott Disick enjoyed the warm Cali weather today by the beach in Malibu with little Reign and his pup, during the COVID-19 safer at home order. *Shot on April 22, 2020*
Model Sofia Richie was spotted out-and-about with friends for the first time since her boyfriend Scott Disick checked out of rehab.

Sofia Richie stepped out for a socially distant hike with some pals, being spotted in public for the first time since her boyfriend Scott Disick‘s brief stint in rehab. The 21-year-old model got some fresh air on May 14 when she met up with three friends for a stroll, and wore a bandana around her face amid California’s strict new guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic — you can see the photos here. It was the first time Sofia had been seen since her 36-year-old beau checked out of a Colorado treatment on May 4 when his privacy was breached in several news reports.

She opted for a casual, sporty ensemble featuring a black hoodie and matching sweatpants, which she paired with Yeezy Boost 700s and dark shades. The blonde beauty kept her makeshift face mask around her mouth and nose at all times, and appeared to be keeping her distance from her pals amid strict new social distancing guidelines. In a May 7 IG pic, Sofia looked totally bored while in quarantine, which we can totally relate to. Her face appeared forlorn in the photo, but her caption was light-hearted.

Sofia captioned the photo, “Thursday’s are…exciting.” When a friend playfully commented “I’m proud of you for knowing what day it is,” Sofia responded back “totally,” with laugh crying emojis. Sofia looked straight into the camera, as some bling could be seen on her wrist. She rocked a diamond tennis bracelet, a yellow gold Cartier love bangle bracelet and a silver Cartier Tank watch. She had a delicate band of diamonds on her ring finger, but not even looking great and wearing amazing jewelry could lift her mood.

Sofia Richie went hiking amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scott and Sofia were last photographed together on Apr. 25, as he rode an electric bike along the shoreline in Malibu while she sat on the back with her arms around him. Scott’s lawyer Marty Singer confirmed to HollywoodLife on May 4 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star did check himself into rehab on April 28, but he had since left the facility.