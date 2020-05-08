Sofia Richie Appears Sad In New Selfie After Scott Disick’s Brief Rehab Stint — See Pic

Sofia Richie has shared her first Instagram post since BF Scott Disick checked in and out of rehab. She looked a little down in a photo that showed off her gorgeous makeup free face.

Sofia Richie still hasn’t spoken out yet about her boyfriend Scott Disick‘s brief stint in rehab. But she finally shared her first Instagram post since he checked in to a Colorado treatment center on Apr. 28, only to leave on May 4 when his privacy was breached in several news reports. In a May 7 IG pic, Sofia looked just like everyone else who is in quarantine and completely bored. Her face appeared forlorn in the photo, but her caption was light-hearted.

Sofia could be seen indoors in a room with elaborate paintings and mirrors on the walls. She had her arms folded in front of her atop a chair and rested her chin upon them. The 21-year-old was pretty much makeup free, looking so natural with just some light nude gloss over her lips. Sofia’s hair was wet and parted down the middle, with her natural brown roots growing in several inches above her blonde locks.

Sofia looked straight into the camera, as some bling could be seen on her wrist. She rocked a diamond tennis bracelet, a yellow gold Cartier love bangle bracelet and a silver Cartier Tank watch. She had a delicate band of diamonds on her ring finger, but not even looking great and wearing amazing jewelry could lift her mood. Sofia captioned the photo, “Thursday’s are…exciting,” seeming to be bored out of her mind while in quarantine. When a friend playfully commented “I’m proud of you for knowing what day it is,” Sofia responded back “totally,” with laughing so hard they’re crying emojis.

Scott and Sofia were last photographed together on Apr. 25, as he rode an electric bike along the shoreline in Malibu while she sat on the back with her arms around him. Scott’s lawyer Marty Singer confirmed to HollywoodLife on May 4 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star did check himself into rehab on April 28, but he had since left the facility.

Singer’s statement read: “In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas. He did not check in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse. Shockingly as a result of the HIPA violation of the facility and his violation of privacy, he has checked himself out and is immediately returning home. We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action.”

As we previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, Sofia was fully supportive of Scott’s decision to enter treatment. “Sofia loves Scott and she thought it was really brave of him to face his issues and reach out for help. She had talked with him about it in the past, but right now was the time Scott felt it was best to go since everybody was quarantined and he could take time out to focus on himself. She’s going to continue being there for him and she’s proud he’s working on himself.”