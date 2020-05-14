‘The Challenge’s Jenna & Tori Reveal How Planning Their Weddings Is Going In ‘Stressful’ Times

Jenna Compono and Tori Deal from ‘The Challenge’ are both engaged to fellow stars from the show, and they opened up to HL about why wedding planning has been more stressful than ever lately!

Despite getting in an explosive fight on the May 13 episode of The Challenge: Total Madness, which was filmed in 2019, Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols are going strong. In fact, they got engaged in December, and even set a wedding date for February 2021! Unfortunately, in the midst of their crucial wedding planning phase, the coronavirus hit. The couple was forced to reschedule their engagement party, and their planning process has been seriously derailed. Naturally, this has added some major stress to the bride’s plate.

“It’s extremely stressful,” Jenna admitted to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “A lot of places [told me], ‘You want to get your dress before July.’ But July is right around the corner and I haven’t even started looking, really! Our engagement party got pushed back again for the third time now. It’s really hectic and annoying. We’re just hoping that by February our wedding is fine.” Jenna and Zach met on The Challenge: Battle of the Exes in 2014 and have been dating on and off ever since.

Jordan Wiseley proposed to Tori Deal on The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, which filmed at the beginning of 2019. Then, they both returned for Total Madness as an engaged couple. However, even before all the uncertainty that came with coronavirus, Tori was in no rush to plan her big day. Meanwhile, these two aren’t the only Challenge stars set to walk down the aisle!on The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, which filmed at the beginning of 2019. Then, they both returned for Total Madness as an engaged couple. However, even before all the uncertainty that came with coronavirus, Tori was in no rush to plan her big day.

“We started to plan the wedding, and then I started looking at how expensive weddings were,” Tori told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Someone creeped in my ear and was like…having a wedding is like buying an expensive car and then driving it off a cliff. So I was like…let me just pump the brakes and see what the deal is and not pressure it or put any expectations on it. Let’s focus on our careers and The Challenge right now. I don’t feel a rush to get married and I don’t think Jordan does either. We’re kind of just living in the moment.”