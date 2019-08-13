Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley, who met while filming ‘The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30’ in 2017 and have been together ever since, are engaged!

Another MTV couple is set to tie the knot! It’s been more than two years since Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley met on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30, and now, they’re engaged. The exciting news broke on Aug. 13, and it was revealed via Us Weekly that the proposal went down during filming of the most recent season of The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2. The engagement will air with the new season, which is set to premiere on August 28. Tori also took to Instagram to show off photos of her sporting her new engagement ring, which you can see here.

Dirty 30 was Tori’s first Challenge, and her then-boyfriend, Derrick Henry, was also on the show. However, Derrick was eliminated early on, and Tori formed a close connection with Jordan. Tori and Jordan both made it to the final, with him winning for the guys and her finishing in third place for the girls. During the XXX reunion show, Tori and Derrick revealed that they hadn’t spoken since his elimination early on, and he accused Tori of cheating on him with Jordan. However, Tori insisted that she and Jordan never actually hooked up until they returned to the U.S. after filming.

At the time of the reunion taping in the fall of 2017, Tori and Jordan hadn’t officially “defined” their relationship, but they eventually settled down and became an official couple. Tori then competed on The Challenge: Final Reckoning in 2018, and was partnered with Derrick. They were sent home during the seventh episode.

Jordan was introduced to MTV viewers on The Real World: Portland in 2013. He then competed on The Challenge: Rivals II later that year and finished in third place. On Free Agents, in 2014, he was eliminated about midway through the competition. Jordan then won Battle of the Exes II with his partner, Sarah Rice, in 2015 before returning for Dirty 30. As for Tori, she first appeared on season four of Are You The One? in 2016.