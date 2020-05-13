‘Survivor: Winners At War’ Live Blog: The Final Players Battle It Out To Win $2 Million

The finale of ‘Survivor: Winners at War’ is here! One person will be crowned the Sole Survivor and winner of $2 million by the end of tonight’s groundbreaking episode.

Survivor: Winners at War comes to an end with the three-hour May 13 finale. Five former winners remain in the game: Denise Stapley, Tony Vlachos, Sarah Lacina, Michele Fitzgerald and Ben Driebergen. To kick off the episode, 14 players on the Edge of Extinction compete in a challenge for just ONE of them to get back in the game. The challenge is an obstacle course with different stages. With three advantages, Natalie Anderson starts off with a big lead against the other players, while Yul Kwon, Parvati Shallow and Wendell Holland each get a small head start thanks to one advantage each.

It comes down to a showdown between Natalie and Wendell, but Natalie pulls out the win and earns her spot back in the game. Considering she was the first person voted out, this is a huge deal. What the other players don’t know is that Natalie also used her fire tokens to purchase a hidden immunity idol on the Edge of Extinction, which gives her another leg up. Tony and Ben also have hidden immunity idols.

Natalie knows she’s coming into the game with the ability to tell any lie about the Edge of Extinction that she wants. She immediately blows up Tony’s spot by letting the five players know that everyone on the jury wants to vote Tony to win. This worries Tony’s biggest ally, Sarah, who wants to prove that she was just as instrumental in the big moves that Tony made.

At the immunity challenge, the players have to run through an intense obstacle course to collect three bags of puzzle pieces, then complete the puzzle at the end. Despite being in last place throughout almost the entire challenge, Michele comes from behind to win during the puzzle. She won the same challenge during her original season of Survivor in 2015.

Naturally, Natalie is a target, but Tony is weary that she might have an advantage in her pocket (smart — because she does)! He wants to split the votes between Natalie and Denise, but Ben is aligned with Denise, and doesn’t want to go that route. Meanwhile, Natalie teams up with Michele, who’s on the outs with the other four players. They want to vote for Tony to force him to play his immunity idol. Tony doesn’t want to waste his idol, so he attempts to convince Sarah and Ben to vote for Denise with him, but like Ben, Sarah is confident that Natalie has no advantage.

