Tony Vlachos: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Survivor: Winners At War’ Frontrunner

Going into the final episode of ‘Survivor: Winners at War,’ Tony Vlachos has solidified himself as one of the favorites to win it all thanks to a VERY strategic and hard-fought game.

Tony Vlachos has a shot at becoming the second person to ever win Survivor twice during the Winners at War finale on May 13. Tony has made it to the final five, although one more player will re-enter the game from the Edge of Extinction during the finale episode. With an immunity idol in his pocket and an extremely close alliance with Sarah Lacina, Tony has a good shot at making it to the final three. If he gets there, he certainly has a good case to pitch to the jury about why he should be named the Sole Survivor and winner of $2 million.

From the very beginning of Winners at War, Tony has been playing an extremely strategic game. He purposely laid low for the first several weeks of the competition, since his antics got him voted out early the last time he played. However, when he won his first individual immunity challenge ever during the April 15 episode, he began to take the game into his own hands. With a couple of more immunity wins and an idol, Tony was able to take control of things, and he and Sarah have pretty much been running the show. Here’s more to know about Tony ahead of the finale:

1. He won ‘Survivor: Cagayan’. Tony’s first season of Survivor was on the show’s 28th season, Cagayan. This is where he first met Sarah, and they formed an early alliance. However, at the merge, Tony turned on Sarah and blindsided her. On the surface, Tony played rather erratically, but he was able to find hidden immunity idols and dominate the strategic aspect of the game. He was extremely convincing when talking to his fellow tribe members before tribal council, and unanimously beat Woo Hwang to win the $1 million.

2. He also played ‘Survivor: Game Changers.’ Tony returned for season 34 of Survivor: Game Changers. He was the second person voted out after getting into a memorable feud with the show’s only two-time winner (so far), Sandra Diaz-Twine. However, despite his short time on the show, he kept viewers entertained with his usual antics.

3. He’s a police officer. Tony notoriously lied about his profession as a cop the first time he played Survivor. He has worked as a police officer in Jersey City, New Jersey since 2000.

4. He’s married with kids. Tony married a fellow police officer, Marissa, in June 2012 (they began dating in 2007 and got engaged in 2010). The couple’s daughter, Anastasia, was born in Feb. 2013 (he left to film Survivor just five months later). They also have a son, Constantine, who was born in June 2014.

5. He’s a longtime fan of ‘Survivor’. Tony has been watching Survivor since the very first season and still keeps up with the show to this day.