Natalie Anderson: 5 Things About ‘Survivor’ Star Who’s Running The Show On Edge Of Extinction

Despite being the first person voted out on ‘Survivor: Winners at War,’ Natalie Anderson has been shaking the game up thanks to the Edge of Extinction, where she’s been furthering her game little by little.

Because of her close relationship with Jeremy Collins, Natalie Anderson was voted out during the very first tribal council on Survivor: Winners at War. However, she wasn’t sent packing. This season, the cast-offs are sent to the Edge of Extinction, were they’ll live in grueling conditions before getting a chance to win their way back into the game. While on the Edge, the eliminated contestants are given the opportunity to search for advantages, which they can then sell to people in the game for fire tokens (which will come in handy to those on the Edge later on). Of course, as more people come to the Edge of Extinction after being eliminated, there’s more competition to find these advantages. So far, Natalie has been dominant on the Edge, and viewers are LIVING for it. Here’s more to know about her:

1. What happened on her original season of ‘Survivor’? Natalie competed on Survivor: San Juan Del Sur, which was the show’s 29th season. The format was Blood vs. Water, which meant that each contestant had a family member also competing. Natalie’s sister, Nadiya Anderson, was the first person voted out of the game. This left Natalie to fend for herself, which wound up being an advantage, as she didn’t have to worry about anyone else, and could focus on her own game through the ENTIRE season. At the final tribal council, she was awarded for making big moves in the game, winning with a 5-2-1 vote.

2. She was also on ‘The Amazing Race’. Before Natalie was on Survivor, she and Nadiya competed on season 21 of The Amazing Race in 2012. The twins finished in fourth place, and returned for an All Star season of the show in 2014. Unfortunately, they were the first ones eliminated that time around.

3. She lived in Sri Lanka as a child. Natalie was born in New York City, but moved to Sri Lanka at three years old. She was 13 when her family relocated to the United States and settled in West Hartford, Connecticut.

4. She’s an athlete. In high school, Natalie ran track and was captain of the swim team. She also played rugby while attending Fordham University.

5. She’s a CrossFit coach. Now, Natalie stays active and in shape by working as a CrossFit coach. She has said that she wants to open her own CrossFit gym one day.