Serena Williams’ Daughter, Olympia, 2, Crashes Mom’s Beauty Routine In Adorable New Video

Serena Williams’ daughter, Olympia, made an appearance during the tennis star’s makeup tutorial, where the two-year-old shouted ‘I’m cute’ as her hardworking mom got ready for a Zoom meeting!

Serena Williams is one of the busiest moms out there. Not only is she spending each day prepping to get back on the tennis court, but she’s also taking Zoom meetings and more to run her business ventures. On May 12, Serena shared a few clips to her Instagram story, featuring the 23-time Grand Slam champion, 38, applying makeup for an upcoming Zoom call. While doing her makeup, Serena’s two-year-old daughter, Olympia, sat front and center, mimicking her mom as she applied makeup! “I’m cute,” Olympia, born Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., shouted with enthusiasm at the camera. Her mom, clearly amused by the toddler, agreed. “She’s cute,” Serena said, gesturing to her daughter who sat in a makeup chair. While Serena applied some mascara, Olympia picked up a makeup brush, mimicking her mom by talking to the camera. She’s practically Serena’s mini-me!

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Olympia has made an appearance during one of her mom’s makeup/self-care videos. While Serena has been quarantining with her daughter, husband Alexis Ohanian, 36, and family in Florida, Olympia has made a slew of appearances in her mom’s Instagram videos, even as far back as March 9! While showing her Instagram followers her morning routine, Serena was joined by a hyperactive Olympia, who talked to the camera so much that Serena had to ask the little girl, “you ok?” Clearly, these two have a lot of fun together.

In fact, Serena and her husband have both taken time to share some updates on their quarantine life with Olympia on their respective social media accounts! And by the looks of it, Olympia is seriously into the princess phase! In an April 23 post, Olympia wore an adorable fuchsia princess dress and had a dance party with her mom set to the tune “I’ve Got a Dream” from the Disney animated film Tangled! Serena and her little one danced around as the camera captured the mother and daughter having the time of their lives. It was such a sweet moment that fans had the opportunity to see, one that is so different from what they’ve seen when Serena hits the tennis court.

Since returning to tennis after having her daughter, Serena has been battling opponents and herself on the court to achieve a recording-tying 24th Grand Slam title, which would equal Australian player Margaret Court‘s record. Serena has come incredibly close, making it to the finals of the Wimbledon tournament in 2018 and 2019 and the U.S. Open in 2018 and 2019, as well. However, with a break from the sport due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Serena feels like she is better than ever and ready to hit the court and reclaim her title. “I’m feeling better than ever,” Serena shared with her big sister, tennis player Venus Williams, during their Tennis Tuesday workout session. “I’m feeling like ‘Ok, I’m feeling relaxed, I’m feeling fit; now I can go out there and play some real tennis.”