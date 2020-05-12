Tennis living legends Serena and Venus Williams took to Instagram to show off their rigorous warmup routine, joking around and sharing their sisterly bond with Serena’s many Instagram followers!

Sisters who sweat together stay together, especially the Williams sisters! On May 12, Serena Williams, 38, and her sister Venus, 39, got together for a warmup and workout routine during their time in quarantine in Florida. While Serena did her introduction, Venus playfully danced behind her younger sister, doing body rolls and bobbing her head while Serena discussed the type of workout they’d be doing. “So this is usually our tennis Tuesday so I brought the greatest tennis player to ever exist,” Venus gushed of Serena, a 23-time Grand Slam champion. “We are in co-quarantine together in self-isolation for these last eight weeks,” Venus went on, before doing her best Arnold Schwarzenegger impression and saying, “pumping iron,” while Serena flexed her toned arm muscles! Then, it was time for the workout.

After confessing how much they’re missing the tennis court, Serena and Venus went to their yoga mats and began stretching before doing some arm circles, squats, and some modified yoga moves to warmup their joints, especially their knees and shoulders, which the two definitely put pressure on while on the tennis court. Proving that even they need to make some adjustments during their workouts, Venus, who just started her own sportswear line called EleVen, made a few modifications to work for her body. The sisters even reminisced while doing one move, where they had the soles of their feet together and their knees spread in a butterfly position, a pose they would do when they ran track as kids! “I was never good at this even back then,” Serena said. “And I’m still struggling with it.”

At the end of the video, the sisters had a funny back and forth about living together for roughly 20 — or if you ask Serena “thirty something years” — and the fitness equipment each inherited after their “separation.” More than anything, though, Serena shared that she’s found the time away from the tennis court has given her the rest she needs to come back stronger than ever. “I’m feeling better than ever,” Serena shared with her sister. “I’m feeling like ‘Ok, I’m feeling relaxed, I’m feeling fit; now I can go out there and play some real tennis.”

Serena and Venus took the tennis world by storm in the early 2000s in singles and doubles events. Between the two of them, the Williams sisters have 30 singles Grand Slam titles together and 14 Grand Slam doubles titles. Prior to welcoming her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., in September 2017, Serena and Venus played in the final of the 2017 Australian Open in Melbourne, where Serena beat her older sister in two straight sets, earning her 23rd Grand Slam title! Once the Women’s Tennis Association brings its players back to the court, fans will eagerly watch to see if Serena will grasp that elusive 24th title, marking her place in history after an already legendary career alongside her big sister.