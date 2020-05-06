Watch
True Thompson, 2, Happy Dances As She Eats Breakfast & Khloe Kardashian's Here For It: 'Feel It Mama'

Khloe Kardashian True Thompson
True Thompson’s feelin’ it! Khloe Kardashian’s two-year-old couldn’t help but do a dance when she presented her with a delicious breakfast spread, and Khloe caught the routine on camera.

Do you remember being this excited about anything? True Thompson, 2, was living her best life on May 5 when mom Khloe Kardashian served her some yummy Cheerios and fruit for breakfast, and couldn’t help but ride the good vibes with a little dance. Proud mom Khloe caught the whole adorable morning moment on camera, and posted the sweet video to her Instagram stories. While munching on her cereal, True shimmies to Michael Bublé‘s cover of Nina Simone‘s “Feeling Good”, much to Khloe’s delight. “You like that song?” she asks, while a bubbly True nods her head. She even does the airplane arms, which is too cute. “Get it, mama!” Khloe gleefully says off camera.

You can watch True work it out in the video below! The happy toddler just celebrated her second birthday, so life is pretty good right now. No wonder she’s dancing! While she couldn’t celebrate with the whole family because of California’ stay-at-home orders, dad Tristan Thompson was there to see every moment. The little one got a huge Sesame Street cake AND a Trolls cake. Tristan helped her blow out the candles on both, and it was such a sweet moment. Though they’re stuck in quarantine, Khloe and Tristan have made sure their daughter isn’t missing a moment of fun. Khloe continuously posts photos and videos of True being her cute self on Instagram, and it looks like they’re having a blast.

Khloe documented teaching True how to ride a tricycle through their empty neighborhood, and it’s clear that she’s already a total natural. She taught True how to count, too, by counting the number of jumps she did on their trampoline. Smartie!

True eating breakfast 💛

They’re Kardashians, so they’re taking plenty of selfies while in quarantine, too. True has the most adorable little grin, where she scrunches up her whole face. Khloe copied it for a photo that radiated pure joy. Aww!