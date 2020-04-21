True Thompson, 2, Shows Off Her Counting Skills While On Trampoline With Mom Khloe

Khloe Kardashian shared an adorable quarantine moment with True when the mother-daughter duo spent some time outside jumping on a trampoline and practicing counting up to 10.

True Thompson, 2, was looking cuter than ever in a new video Khloe Kardashian, 35, shared with fans! In the clip, the daughter of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star could be seen having fun while holding a doll and jumping on a trampoline. The tot also showed off her intelligence by counting up to 7 in between jumps before Khloe helped her continue by saying “8” and then “10.” The baby girl, who was wearing a light blue hoodie, tan pants, and tan UGG boots, also said, “Mommy” at one point before she stepped off the trampoline.

Khloe’s latest video is one of many she’s been sharing with her fans ever since she’s been in quarantine with True, whose father is Tristan Thompson, 29. She also recently shared the cutest video of her and her mini-me playing tag near a water fountain outside and before that, she shared pics of her first child celebrating her 2nd birthday at home on Apr. 12 with a lot of sweet gifts and balloons.

Since True had to celebrate her birthday alone with just her parents because of the quarantine the coronavirus pandemic has been causing, Khloe is reportedly planning on giving her a big bash when the quarantine time is over. “Depending on when this is all over, she’d love to do something for True if it makes sense,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Birthdays are the biggest celebration for Khloe and it’s more for her than it is for True since True is so little, but she looks forward to celebrating birthdays more than any of the other sisters would be fair to say.”

It’s always enjoyable to see little True spending time with her mom and having fun. We hope to continue to see more cute pics and videos soon!