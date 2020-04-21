Watch
Hollywood Life

True Thompson, 2, Shows Off Her Counting Skills While On Trampoline With Mom Khloe

Backgrid
Los Angeles, CA - Khloe Kardashian enjoys her Saturday out with her daughter true and her niece Penelope Disick. The trio are seen going to the Calabasas Saddlery for their fun morning together. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Penelope Disick, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 4 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RAAK/JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian heads back to her car after shopping at the farmer's market in Calabasas, CA. Khloe took her daughter True for the outing as she pushes her stroller through the market. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 28 DECEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian spends some quality time with daughter True, taking her for a quiet afternoon of shopping at the Calabasas Farmers Market. The reality star and fashion designer sported oversized shades and hoop earrings, and showed off her legs in black leggings, while adorable True was in a pink dress and matching pink sneakers.Pictured: Khloe KardashianBACKGRID USA 16 NOVEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: RAAK/JACK / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian takes her baby True Thompson to Barnes and Noble. Khloe looks casual in active wear as the mother daughter duo are seen leaving the store together.Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, True ThompsonBACKGRID USA 12 OCTOBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Khloe Kardashian shared an adorable quarantine moment with True when the mother-daughter duo spent some time outside jumping on a trampoline and practicing counting up to 10.

True Thompson, 2, was looking cuter than ever in a new video Khloe Kardashian, 35, shared with fans! In the clip, the daughter of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star could be seen having fun while holding a doll and jumping on a trampoline. The tot also showed off her intelligence by counting up to 7 in between jumps before Khloe helped her continue by saying “8” and then “10.” The baby girl, who was wearing a light blue hoodie, tan pants, and tan UGG boots, also said, “Mommy” at one point before she stepped off the trampoline.

Khloe’s latest video is one of many she’s been sharing with her fans ever since she’s been in quarantine with True, whose father is Tristan Thompson, 29. She also recently shared the cutest video of her and her mini-me playing tag near a water fountain outside and before that, she shared pics of her first child celebrating her 2nd birthday at home on Apr. 12 with a lot of sweet gifts and balloons.

Since True had to celebrate her birthday alone with just her parents because of the quarantine the coronavirus pandemic has been causing, Khloe is reportedly planning on giving her a big bash when the quarantine time is over. “Depending on when this is all over, she’d love to do something for True if it makes sense,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Birthdays are the biggest celebration for Khloe and it’s more for her than it is for True since True is so little, but she looks forward to celebrating birthdays more than any of the other sisters would be fair to say.”

It’s always enjoyable to see little True spending time with her mom and having fun. We hope to continue to see more cute pics and videos soon!