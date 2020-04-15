Fresh off her sweet 2nd birthday celebration, True Thompson looked like she was having so much fun playing games with her mom Khloe Kardashian!

True Thompson, 2, is so adorable! Her mom Khloe Kardashian, 35, just posted the cutest videos of the pair playing tag at-home and it doesn’t look like True minds quarantine one bit! “I got you! Oh no, I got you! Oh my gosh!” Khloe can be heard saying as True smiled and ran around a pretty outdoor water fountain. Hilariously, Khloe kept filming as she ran backwards — meaning it was True’s time to try and tag her glam mama! In another video, True was having the best time exploring her stunning outdoor courtyard, which reminded us so much of a lavish Italian villa.

Just like her fashionable family, True showed off her personal style for the mommy-daughter playdate. The toddler swapped her birthday dresses for a navy blue body suit that looked just like something from her aunt Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS line! True kept the ’90s theme going with a ripped pair of denim jean shorts that revealed a vintage-inspired red fabric underneath, a fresh pair of white sneakers and her usual dainty heart necklace and diamond studs. As always, her hair style was so cute as her mom styled her dark hair into mini buns!

True is becoming such a personality — a la her mom Khloe — and is already a star on social media. She proudly showed off her pearly whites in another video posted by Khloe in her playhouse, smiling ear-to-ear for mom’s camera. True’s baby doll, which she’s often seen playing with on Instagram, was also spotted in placed in her toy high chair.

Despite not being able to have a big party, the little girl was so spoiled for her 2nd birthday which she celebrated with mom Khloe and dad Tristan Thompson, 29. Khloe pulled out all the stops with not just one, but two birthday cakes from North Hollywood’s House of Pastry featuring True’s favorite characters: Poppy from Trolls (also a fave of her cousins Stormi and Chicago), along with Sesame Street‘s Abby Cadabby! True was even surprised with a massive pink balloon display and a slew of new toys, and she looked happier than ever in the photos shared by Khloe and Tristan.

“Happy birthday my sweet TuTu!! You are all of my unforgettable memories of the past few years, the precious magical moments of the present and the promise of a happy future,” Khloe captioned an Instagram gallery of True posted April 13. ‘You are literally my entire world! I can’t believe you are TWO!! You make my life complete and I can’t wait to have forever with you!!! Until the end of time; I love you my sweet girl,” she sweetly added.