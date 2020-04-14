Khloe Kardashian ‘Looks Forward’ To Celebrating True’s 2nd Birthday With Party After Quarantine

Khloe Kardashian plans to go ‘all out’ for her daughter, True Thompson’s, second birthday after stay-at-home restrictions in California have lifted, a source shares EXCLUSIVELY!

Khloe Kardashian, 35, made the most of her daughter, True Thompson‘s second birthday on April 12, but she’s already planning to have a big bash for her little one once the coronavirus pandemic has been contained. “Khloe would’ve loved to have done a big birthday for True, but she’s taking this social distancing extremely seriously so it wasn’t even a question for her about what to do,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. For Khloe, things got serious “once it hit the NBA,” where True’s dad and Khloe’s former flame Tristan Thompson, 29, plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers. As for when Khloe can have the all-out birthday bash she wants for her daughter, it is all up to timing as the COVID-19 situation continues to unfold.

“Depending on when this is all over, she’d love to do something for True if it makes sense,” the source continued. “Birthdays are the biggest celebration for Khloe and it’s more for her than it is for True since True is so little, but she looks forward to celebrating birthdays more than any of the other sisters would be fair to say.”

Apart from birthday planning, Khloe has been making it a priority for friends and family to see little True. The Good American mogul is really into FaceTime, our source shares, and Khloe has been “letting anyone who calls see True,” as they stay safely inside. But one person that True has been getting a lot of face time with is her dad, Tristan. “He is coming over and seeing True virtually constantly,” the source went on, adding that it in no way means he and Khloe are “back together or even close to it.” However, the source did share that “their communication is so much better than it’s been in quite some time and you can see that their daughter is always going to come first.”

True celebrated her second birthday on April 12 with a bevy of social media posts courtesy of her famous mom. Khloe gifted her sweet little girl a slew of fuchsia balloons, a Trolls-themed surprise, and her own little ice cream parlor! If this is how Khloe celebrates her daughter when its just a small party, fans cannot wait to see what the mother-of-one has in store for her little girl in the future! HollywoodLife reached out to Khloe’s rep for comment.