Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Khloe Kardashian ‘Looks Forward’ To Celebrating True’s 2nd Birthday With Party After Quarantine

khloe kardashian, true thompson
BACKGRID
Los Angeles, CA - Khloe Kardashian enjoys her Saturday out with her daughter true and her niece Penelope Disick. The trio are seen going to the Calabasas Saddlery for their fun morning together. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Penelope Disick, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 4 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RAAK/JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian heads back to her car after shopping at the farmer's market in Calabasas, CA. Khloe took her daughter True for the outing as she pushes her stroller through the market. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 28 DECEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian spends some quality time with daughter True, taking her for a quiet afternoon of shopping at the Calabasas Farmers Market. The reality star and fashion designer sported oversized shades and hoop earrings, and showed off her legs in black leggings, while adorable True was in a pink dress and matching pink sneakers.Pictured: Khloe KardashianBACKGRID USA 16 NOVEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: RAAK/JACK / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian takes her baby True Thompson to Barnes and Noble. Khloe looks casual in active wear as the mother daughter duo are seen leaving the store together.Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, True ThompsonBACKGRID USA 12 OCTOBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
and

Khloe Kardashian plans to go ‘all out’ for her daughter, True Thompson’s, second birthday after stay-at-home restrictions in California have lifted, a source shares EXCLUSIVELY!

Khloe Kardashian, 35, made the most of her daughter, True Thompson‘s second birthday on April 12, but she’s already planning to have a big bash for her little one once the coronavirus pandemic has been contained. “Khloe would’ve loved to have done a big birthday for True, but she’s taking this social distancing extremely seriously so it wasn’t even a question for her about what to do,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. For Khloe, things got serious “once it hit the NBA,” where True’s dad and Khloe’s former flame Tristan Thompson, 29, plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers. As for when Khloe can have the all-out birthday bash she wants for her daughter, it is all up to timing as the COVID-19 situation continues to unfold.

“Depending on when this is all over, she’d love to do something for True if it makes sense,” the source continued. “Birthdays are the biggest celebration for Khloe and it’s more for her than it is for True since True is so little, but she looks forward to celebrating birthdays more than any of the other sisters would be fair to say.”

Apart from birthday planning, Khloe has been making it a priority for friends and family to see little True. The Good American mogul is really into FaceTime, our source shares, and Khloe has been “letting anyone who calls see True,” as they stay safely inside. But one person that True has been getting a lot of face time with is her dad, Tristan. “He is coming over and seeing True virtually constantly,” the source went on, adding that it in no way means he and Khloe are “back together or even close to it.” However, the source did share that “their communication is so much better than it’s been in quite some time and you can see that their daughter is always going to come first.”

True celebrated her second birthday on April 12 with a bevy of social media posts courtesy of her famous mom. Khloe gifted her sweet little girl a slew of fuchsia balloons, a Trolls-themed surprise, and her own little ice cream parlor! If this is how Khloe celebrates her daughter when its just a small party, fans cannot wait to see what the mother-of-one has in store for her little girl in the future! HollywoodLife reached out to Khloe’s rep for comment.