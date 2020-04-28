See Pic
Hollywood Life

Khloe Kardashian & Daughter True, 2, Flash Cheesy Grins In Adorable Quarantine Selfie

Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson
BACKGRID
Los Angeles, CA - Khloe Kardashian enjoys her Saturday out with her daughter true and her niece Penelope Disick. The trio are seen going to the Calabasas Saddlery for their fun morning together. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Penelope Disick, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 4 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RAAK/JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian heads back to her car after shopping at the farmer's market in Calabasas, CA. Khloe took her daughter True for the outing as she pushes her stroller through the market. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 28 DECEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian spends some quality time with daughter True, taking her for a quiet afternoon of shopping at the Calabasas Farmers Market. The reality star and fashion designer sported oversized shades and hoop earrings, and showed off her legs in black leggings, while adorable True was in a pink dress and matching pink sneakers.Pictured: Khloe KardashianBACKGRID USA 16 NOVEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: RAAK/JACK / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian takes her baby True Thompson to Barnes and Noble. Khloe looks casual in active wear as the mother daughter duo are seen leaving the store together.Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, True ThompsonBACKGRID USA 12 OCTOBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
News Editor

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson’s latest selfie is too cute! The ‘KUWTK’ star shared a new photo with her 2-year-old daughter, who rocked two adorable top knots and diamond earrings!

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson are one cute mother-daughter duo! The Good American founder, 35, shared a new photo with her baby girl on Tuesday afternoon, that showed the pair smiling wide for the camera. Khloe simply captioned the photo, “Cheeessseeeeeeee,” in between two white heart emojis.

“Baby True,” as her dad Tristan Thompson often sings in videos on social media, sported two buns in her hair. She rocked a bright blue tank with pink, white and purple stitches. True, who turned two on April 12, showed off her pierced ears and gold nameplate necklace in the snap.

Meanwhile, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore a hot pink tank underneath a white coverup. Her hair was styled in a half-up, half-down ponytail. Khloe, like True, rocked a nameplate necklace too, along with large hoop earrings.

(Photo credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram) 

Many of Khloe’s famous pals commented under the photo, including Khadijah Haqq, who wrote, “My favorite of y’all to date.” Khloe replied, ” I can’t wait for us all to be together again.”

Khloe, True and Tristan are all currently quarantining at her home in Calabasas, CA, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, exes — who split in February 2019 after Tristan was caught cheating on Khloe — have not confirmed that they’re  back together. Ironically enough, KUWTK is airing new episodes in which Khloe and Tristan are discussing the possibility of giving True a sibling.