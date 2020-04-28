Khloe Kardashian & Daughter True, 2, Flash Cheesy Grins In Adorable Quarantine Selfie

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson’s latest selfie is too cute! The ‘KUWTK’ star shared a new photo with her 2-year-old daughter, who rocked two adorable top knots and diamond earrings!

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson are one cute mother-daughter duo! The Good American founder, 35, shared a new photo with her baby girl on Tuesday afternoon, that showed the pair smiling wide for the camera. Khloe simply captioned the photo, “Cheeessseeeeeeee,” in between two white heart emojis.

“Baby True,” as her dad Tristan Thompson often sings in videos on social media, sported two buns in her hair. She rocked a bright blue tank with pink, white and purple stitches. True, who turned two on April 12, showed off her pierced ears and gold nameplate necklace in the snap.

Meanwhile, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore a hot pink tank underneath a white coverup. Her hair was styled in a half-up, half-down ponytail. Khloe, like True, rocked a nameplate necklace too, along with large hoop earrings.

(Photo credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram)

Many of Khloe’s famous pals commented under the photo, including Khadijah Haqq, who wrote, “My favorite of y’all to date.” Khloe replied, ” I can’t wait for us all to be together again.”

Khloe, True and Tristan are all currently quarantining at her home in Calabasas, CA, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, exes — who split in February 2019 after Tristan was caught cheating on Khloe — have not confirmed that they’re back together. Ironically enough, KUWTK is airing new episodes in which Khloe and Tristan are discussing the possibility of giving True a sibling.