See Pic
Hollywood Life

Kanye West Snuggles With North & Chicago While Watching TV: See Precious Girl Dad Moment

Kanye West North West
Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com
Kylie Jenner flashes her toned tummy with Stormi on her hip one day after Met-Gala 2019, Travis Scott was right behind them while they head to the private airport. Pictured: Stormi Webster,Kylie Jenner,Travis Scott Ref: SPL5087329 070519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West and Kourtney Kardashian, her daughter Penelope Disick pictured at the Cafe de Flore in Paris. 02 Mar 2020 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA622518_021.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kim Kardashian and daughter North West leaving Le Flore Cafe during Paris Fashion Week. **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.**. 02 Mar 2020 Pictured: Kim Kardashian and North West. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA622360_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - Khloe Kardashian enjoys her Saturday out with her daughter true and her niece Penelope Disick. The trio are seen going to the Calabasas Saddlery for their fun morning together. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Penelope Disick, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 4 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RAAK/JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 64 Photos.
Political News Editor

Prepare for maximum cuteness! Kim Kardashian snapped a pic of husband Kanye West cuddled up for a movie with their two girls, North West, 6, and Chicago, 2, and the trio are too sweet together.

Well isn’t this cute! Kim Kardashian caught husband Kanye West in a candid bonding moment with their daughters, and it’s clear that Ye’s a total Girl Dad. The photo, which you can see below, shows Kanye chilling on a bed with his little girls, North West, 6, and Chicago West, 2, snuggled up at his sides. It appears that the trio’s watching something on television, but Kim doesn’t reveal what they’re so mesmerized by. She simply captioned the photo with a yellow heart emoji. But let’s be real; it’s probably the Kardashian and Jenner kids’ favorite movie, Trolls World Tour, for the 100th time.

Everything about this photo is so sweet. North’s curled up in a white bathrobe while under her dad’s arm. And little Chicago — who’s the spitting image of her mother, by the way — is rocking her pajamas. Even Kanye, who rarely drops his cool and collected persona, is spending the afternoon wearing a hoodie while curled up underneath a blanket. Wholesome! Kim’s Instagram followers loved the vulnerable peek at their family life. “DadYe,” one fan commented, adding crying emojis. “Daddies girls,” wrote another, using heart and heart eyed emojis. “they’re growing up so fast,” one of Kim’s nostalgic followers wrote. We seriously can’t believe that the girls are this old, either.

No word on where Kim and Kanye’s sons, Saint West, 4, and Psalm West, 11 months, were, but we’re sure they’re off playing in another part of the family’s massive home. As a source recently told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, Kim’s doing everything in her power to make quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic safe and fun for all four kids.

View this post on Instagram

💛

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

That includes things like staying up late every once and awhile, and scoring some extra treats! “Kim’s normally very strict about routines and bedtimes and that kind of thing, but she’s totally relaxed all the rules for her kids. She’s trying to make this more like a fun holiday than something that’s scary and restrictive.”