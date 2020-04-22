Chicago West, 2, Is Mom Kim Kardashian’s Twin In Adorable Never Before Seen Photo

Kim Kardashian found the sweetest photo of her daughter, Chicago West, while organizing her phone — and fans can’t get over how much Chi looks like her famous mom!

It’s official: Chicago West, 2, is the CUTEST! Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share a photo she found of her third-oldest child while cleaning out her phone. In the pic, Chicago is playing with blocks, and is fully concentrated on the task at-hand. Of course, she looks super stylish, wearing a pair of camouflage shorts, a black tank-top and choker, with her hair styled in pigtails. There are others in the background of the image, but the focus is completely on Chicago as she works on building her blocks.

“The best thing I’ve been doing is organizing all of the pictures in my phone and making folders for each of my children,” Kim captioned the pic. In addition to Chicago, Kim is also mom to North, 6, Saint, 4, and Psalm, 11 months. She’s been spending a LOT of time with her kids amidst the coronavirus quarantine regulations, and has admitted that things are getting a little crazy at the home she shares with husband, Kanye West.

In the comments section of the new pic of Chicago, fans flooded the comments section with messages about how cute the two-year-old is. Many also pointed out that Chi looks JUST like her mom. “Your whole twin,” someone wrote, with a bunch of heart emojis. Another person added, “Little doll, Kim she looks just like you!!”

Earlier this month, Kim shared a photo of herself from back in 7th grade, and fans also pointed out how much she looked like Chicago in the pic. With the reality star spending a lot of time looking back through photos, we can’t wait to see which throwback she posts next!