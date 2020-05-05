Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie Bares Her Abs To Model Kim Kardashian’s Cozy SKIMS Set

Stassie Karanikolaou got cozy while lounging around in the comfiest SKIMS outfit for her ‘Sunday Funday.’ The two-piece set looks super soft, but her abs are rock hard!

Someone please call Kim Kardashian stat, and let he know that she doesn’t need to hire any more models for SKIMS. Stassie Karanikolaou‘s got this covered. Kylie Jenner‘s best friend, 22, took to Instagram on May 3 to show off a new, comfortable outfit from Kim’s loungewear line, and made “Sunday Funday” still look effortlessly sexy. Stassie’s two-piece ensemble is specifically from the SKIMS “cozy collection,” and consists of the high-waisted cozy knit shorts, and the cropped cozy knit tank. Stassie’s outfit is in a tan color that doesn’t appear to be on the SKIMs website, so it may be a sneak peek at something new! You can see Stassie rocking the sexy outfit in the photo below.

Fans were loving her sexy pose. With her arms stretched above her head, she revealed her six-pack abs and tiny waist. The pose, combined with her expression and that beautiful sunlight, adds up to absolute perfection. The comments section on her Instagram post was filled to the brim with hearts, flames, lip prints, and heart eyed emojis. While bored in quarantine, Stassie has been spending tons of time with her ride or die, Kylie, and they’ve made the most of it by posting sexy pics online. We can only assume it’s Kylie behind the camera when Stassie posted this drop-dead gorgeous photo of herself lounging around the makeup mogul’s mansion!

Stassie’s abs were again on display as she rocked a high-cut, black bikini with a shelf top for her April 24 “night swim” at Kylie’s $36.5 million Holmby Hills palace. Sheltering in place at a 15,350 square foot mansion? Now that’s how you ride out quarantine in style.

When they’re not posing for pics, Stassie and Kylie are learning TikTok dances. Kylie showed off their hard work on Instagram as they tried to nail the moves to DaBaby‘s “VIBEZ” — and they almost had it down.