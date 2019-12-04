Stassie Karanikolaou Shows Off Her ‘Smaller’ Breast Implants After Surgery In New Bikini Pics

Stassie Karanikolaou isn’t hiding anything from her followers. The model and Kylie Jenner’s BFF confidently showed off her new breast implants in sexy bikini pics on Instagram, and she looks fab.

Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou is keeping it real with her fans. The model and influencer, 22, revealed to her YouTube fans recently that she underwent surgery to remove her breast implants and replace them with smaller ones, and now she’s showing off the results on Instagram. Stassie posted two sexy pics to Instagram on December 3 that showed her kneeling on a lounge chair while wearing a triangle-top, neon pink bikini and a snapback that says “Daddy.”

It’s true — Kylie Jenner‘s best friend frequently posts cute bikini pics, and she does look a bit different here. She captioned the photoset, “if you follow my youtube you know that i switched my implants for smaller ones! just wanna give a shoutout to @galanisplasticsurgery because i’m so happy with the results.. and no this isn’t an ad lol”. See Stassie’s pics below!

We’ve always loved this chick’s candidness. Remember how she vlogged hers and Kylie’s entire Lasik eye surgeries, then had a party to celebrate? Stassie first underwent breast augmentation surgery in 2017 with Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, Dr. Ashkan Ghavami. As Stassie mentioned in her Instagram post, she recently got a touch-up with Dr. Charles Galanis. She spoke about that in a November 29 YouTube video, in which she was trying on bikinis from her Stassie x TJ Swim collection.

She’s all about the bikini pics. The last set showed her lounging at a smoothie bar while wearing a tie-dyed, thong swimsuit. Now, we’re just waiting for her to share a pic of herself with her rumored flame, Tyler Cameron!