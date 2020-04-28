Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Twerking Skills As She Learns TikTok Dances With BFF Stassie

Kylie Jenner and Karanikolaou are dancing the quarantine blues away! Stassie showed her BFF a thing or two about TikTok dance challenges, and of course they both slayed.

Guess who’s moving on from Snapchat and Instagram and conquering TikTok? Kylie Jenner got an expert tutorial in the platform’s dance challenges from her best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, and she’s well on her way to slaying. Well… it may take a little time, to be honest. Stassie, 22, started out by teaching her the moves to go along with DaBaby‘s “VIBEZ”, and Kylie, 22, was definitely trying her best! It took a couple attempts, but the makeup mogul figured it out. She just decided to finish off with her strong suit — twerking — instead of matching Stassie’s routine. Watch Kylie and Stassie dance in the video below!

Both ladies looked incredible for their quarantine workout, wearing sports bras that showed off their tiny waists and abs. Stassie went for a very Yeezy-esque look, rocking a pair of skintight bike shorts in a coordinating shade of gray. Kylie had on her tie-dyed sweatpants, which we previously saw her wear to Stassie’s house on April 20. The photos of Kylie going super casual in her tie-dyed sweatsuit, messy bun, and no makeup (and barefoot) went instantly viral. In their first shot at the “VIBEZ” dance, Kylie donned a pair of baggy tan pants, instead. Every performance deserves an outfit change, right?

This wasn’t Kylie’s only foray into the world of TikTok. She had fans laughing their butts off after expertly mimicking a classic Kris Jenner moment from Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Seriously; watch her mock Kris’ “cute jeans?” moment.

Meanwhile, back on Instagram, the Kylie Cosmetics founder showed her fans her latest beauty look. She let her natural freckles shine through with the pretty, minimal routine.