Peter Weber’s Mom Approves Of Kelley Flanagan After Crying Over Madison Prewett Relationship

‘The Bachelor’s Peter Weber finally has his parents’ approval! The pilot’s mom has thrown her support behind his relationship with lawyer Kelley Flanagan.

Peter Weber, 28, and The Bachelor fan-favorite Kelley Flanagan, 28, have finally coupled up — and they have the approval of the notoriously hard-to-please Barbara! The pilot officially revealed that he’s dating Kelley, almost two months after the reality show’s season finale. Peter made headlines when he ended up getting engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss at the end of his Bachelor season in 2019 but they broke up weeks later. He then attempted a relationship with another contestant, Madison Prewett but they also broke up only days later and by the end of March, he was hanging out with Kelley.

The pair have been quarantined together in Chicago since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, but only made their relationship public on May 2 when Peter posted a pic of them kissing on his Instagram. Kelley also took to Instagram to share a photo of the lanyard she got musician Kygo to sign in August 2019, before The Bachelor aired. It read, “Pilot Pete, don’t be dumb. Pick Kelley!”

Peter’s dad, Peter Sr. commented, “What more can I say Chop Chop but a match made in heaven. Love you guys,” while his mom, Barb dropped a series of rose emojis and red heart emojis in the comments section. Barbara also posted a tribute to the new couple on her own Instagram, simply captioning it, “Serendipity.” Finally, a woman who Barb approves of!

The revelation that the pair are dating comes after Peter admitted he was just good friends with Kelley, who he’s been quarantining with along with Bachelorette star Dustin Kendrick, in early April. He addressed the dating rumors then after they came up due to the two of them spending a lot of time together once The Bachelor finished filming. “Are we dating? No,” Peter said on the Apr. 7 episode of Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti’s Almost Famous podcast “I’m the first person to admit that I’ve been through so much. The last thing I need to do is jump into another relationship.”