Peter Weber Finally Confirms Romance With Kelley Flanagan On Social Media — ‘Let The Adventure Begin’

Peter Weber took to Instagram to share a cuddling pic with Kelley Flanagan, who he’s been quarantining with, and captioned it with two sentences that seemed to confirm their new romance.

It looks like Peter Weber, 28, and Kelley Flanagan, 28, have finally decided to take their friendship a step further and become a couple! Peter seemed to confirm the rumors that the two of them are dating when he shared a new photo to Instagram on May 2 along with a telling caption. In the pic, the former Bachelor star can be seen sitting with the former contestant in either a small plane or helicopter and he has his arm around her and is kissing her. “You caught me. Let the adventure begin 💫,” he captioned it while also tagging Kelley in the pic.

The confirmation comes after Peter admitted he was just good friends with Kelley, who he’s been quarantining with along with Bachelorette star Dustin Kendrick, in early April. He addressed the dating rumors then after they came up due to the two of them spending a lot of time together once The Bachelor finished filming. “Are we dating? No,” Peter said on the Apr. 7 episode of Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti’s Almost Famous podcast “I’m the first person to admit that I’ve been through so much. The last thing I need to do is jump into another relationship.”

Before spending time with Kelley, Peter made headlines when he ended up getting engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss at the end of his Bachelor season in 2019 but they broke up weeks later. He then attempted a relationship with another contestant, Madison Prewett but they also broke up only days later and by the end of Mar., he was hanging out with Kelley. “Kelley’s just someone that is just, honestly, there for me, and someone that I just really really appreciate,” Peter further reveled in the podcast. “I’m trying to be there for her and we just get along really well. We have good chemistry. Who knows what the future holds. I’m not saying nothing could happen. But right now, I’m just taking things really slow and enjoying each other’s time.”

Kelley has yet to say anything about her new romance with Peter but we can bet that she will soon! We’ll be on the lookout and wish them both happiness!