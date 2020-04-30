‘Jersey Shore’ Preview: Vinny Mocks Deena’s Plans For Angelina’s Bachelorette Party

The guys from ‘Jersey Shore’ crash Angelina’s bachelorette party during the April 30 episode, and in this EXCLUSIVE preview, Vinny isn’t thrilled about one of the pre-planned activities!

Angelina Pivarnick’s New Orleans bachelorette party is underway on this season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, and the fun continues during the upcoming April 30 episode. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek, during which Angelina, Deena Cortese, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Pauly D, and Vinny Guadagnino have dinner together (Jenni “JWoww” Farley is home with her kids, while Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has not made it to NOLA just yet). After the meal, Deena, who planned the bachelorette party, reveals that the group is about to go on a ghost tour, and Vinny makes it clear that he’s not excited about the idea.

Vinny takes it upon himself to mock the ghost tour plans, which frustrates Deena. “You don’t have to come with us!” she tells him. “You shouldn’t have came because this is what I was planning the entire time.” The New Orleans trip was just meant for the girls, but the guys decided to crash at the last minute. So, since the guys weren’t even supposed to be there, Deena is even more pissed at Vinny for mocking her. “How are you going to crash a bachelorette weekend and then COMPLAIN about what we’re doing?!” she asks in a confessional. “GOODBYE.”

Eventually, the ghost tour gets underway, and the tour guide, Randy, is definitely a lot to handle. “This guy is into his job,” Angelina says in her confessional. “I’m trying to keep up…but it’s very hard.” The Situation adds, “It’s too much [for me]. I just got out of prison, I fought addiction — I don’t need any more issues. I’m not about that life. I ain’t about that ghost life!”

We’ll have to see how it all plays out for the group when the full episode airs! Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m on MTV.