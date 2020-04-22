‘Jersey Shore’ Preview: Angelina Is Skeptical Of JWoww’s Intentions At Her Bachelorette Party

In this EXCLUSIVE ‘Jersey Shore’ clip, Angelina finds out that JWoww is a surprise guest at her bachelorette party following their fight — and she’s admittedly a bit weary!

Angelina Pivarnick and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi arrive in New Orleans for Angelina’s bachelorette party on the April 23 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation — and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek! Snooki and Angelina have no idea that Deena Cortese brought another special guest along for the festivities: Jenni “JWoww” Farley. After JWoww and Angelina’s latest fight, it was assumed that JWoww was skipping the event, but she pops out and makes her presence known when Angelina and Snooki get to the hotel in the preview above.

Of course, Snooki is thrilled, and runs to hug her best friend, but Angelina is admittedly a little skeptical about what JWoww being in New Orleans could mean for the trip. “Holy f***, like, she’s here!” Angelina says in a confessional. “I’m so happy to see her, but I’m also like….mmmm, is she here to talk to me? Is she here to start drama? What is Jenni here for exactly?” Unfortunately, we won’t get to see whether there’s any confrontation between the ladies until the episode airs!

The latest drama between JWoww and Angelina stemmed from a fight they had months earlier in Las Vegas, which involved Jenni’s boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello (aka 24). Right before Angelina’s bachelorette party, the Las Vegas episode of Jersey Shore aired, and JWoww relived everything that happened, which reignited her anger. She wound up kicking Zack out of her house after seeing that he was, in fact, getting flirty with Angelina in Vegas. However, she also went off on Angelina on Twitter about the incident.

Deena convinced her to put the drama aside and be there for Angelina during her wedding, though. JWoww skipped the bridal shower during last week’s episode, but decided to make an appearance in New Orleans for the bachelorette festivities. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.