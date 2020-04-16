‘Jersey Shore’ Preview: Deena Begs JWoww To Go To Angelina’s Bachelorette Party After Their Fight

In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the next episode of ‘Jersey Shore,’ Deena attempts to play peacekeeper between JWoww and Angelina after another fight rocks their friendship.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Angelina Pivarnick’s on/off friendship takes a turn for the worst on the upcoming April 16 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The episode was filmed back in October/November, during a time when another one of their fights was airing on the show. JWoww decides she’s not going to attend Angelina’s bachelorette party after seeing the footage, and in this EXCLUSIVE clip, Deena Cortese makes it her mission to convince Jenni to change her mind.

“I’m really hoping I’m able to get through to Jenni today,” Deena explains. “Angelina’s bachelorette is, like, literally tomorrow. This is the last shot to see if she will come to New Orleans with us. I just want everyone to be freaking happy and peaceful! That’s all I want.” Deena broaches the subject over a coffee date, and lets Jenni know that Angelina was asking about her at her bridal shower. “She brought up the bachelorette and was like…do you think Jenni is going to come?” she reveals. “I was like…I don’t know. As you know, it’s coming up this weekend, and I think she would actually want you to be [there]. I think she wants you in the wedding, she just doesn’t know how to express it.”

Deena then suggests that Jenni comes to NOLA with her as a surprise. “I think she wants you there,” Deena insists. “I think you are two pride-driven people. It would show her that your heart is in the right place and that you’re open to mending the relationship with her.” Without much convincing, Jenni agrees.

“Jenni and Angelina, they just haven’t really expressed anything to each other besides maybe a little through text message, and text message can get so warped,” Deena says. “So I just feel like the best thing would be to surprise Angelina with Jenni face to face. No text messages. Let’s go old school!”

We’ll have to see when it works, though, when the next episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on April 16 at 8:00 p.m. on MTV. Meanwhile, as the girls head to NOLA, the guys reunite in Las Vegas for some fun of their own. It’s shaping up to be a wild episode!