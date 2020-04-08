‘Jersey Shore’ Preview: The Girls Go All-Out To Plan Angelina’s New Orleans Bachelorette Party

With Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding fast approaching on ‘Jersey Shore,’ Snooki, Deena and JWoww team up to plan an epic bachelorette party in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek.

Angelina Pivarnick is getting quite the surprise on the April 9 episode of Jersey Shore — and we have an exclusive preview! Deena Cortese, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley decide to plan Angelina’s bachelorette party, and Deena takes the reigns to choose New Orleans as the location. “I feel like this is going to be the perfect bachelorette!” she explains. Deena explains to Snooki that she went to NOLA for her own bachelorette bash, and that she “loved it” so much.

After discussing plans for bar-hopping and more, Snooki and Deena grab some decorations so they can surprise Angelina with the news. “We’re putting up all the Mardi Gras colors and we’re doing streamers, boas — we’re doing it all,” Snooki explains. “I feel like Angelina is going to love this. We’re like, the best friends ever. She’s going to have an amazing time. Girl, we’re going to go and have fun!”

Eventually, JWoww joins in, and when Angelina gets home, they blindfold her to do a big reveal. “I think we should blindfold Angelina, kind of get her anxious — like, what the f*** are you guys doing to me?” Snooki says. “I feel like our decorations look amazing. I’m really excited to surprise Angelina, so I want this to be a dramatic reveal for her.” Earlier this season, Angelina asked Deena, Snooki and JWoww to be her bridesmaids, and during the April 2 episode, they helped her find her wedding dress.

Angelina is clearly skeptical of whatever the girls have planned this week, and we’ll have to wait and see how she reacts to the reveal during the next episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation! The show airs on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.