‘Jersey Shore’ Preview: The Cast Competes To Buy The Situation The Best Post-Prison Snacks

The ‘Jersey Shore’ cast will reunite with The Situation after his prison release on the March 12 episode, but they have different ideas about what treats their pal is going to be looking for — so they’re turning it into a competition!

It’s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Pauly D, and Deena Cortese teaming up against Angelina Pivarnick, Vinny Guadagnino and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro on the March 12 episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation! HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the episode, which shows the two teams stocking up on supplies for Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s release from prison. Snooki, Deena and Pauly are Team BDS (or “Big Daddy Sitch), and they’re convinced that Mike will want “fun” food now that he’s out of prison. However, Team Situation (Angelina, Vinny and Ronnie) think that he’s going to want to keep up his health kick after losing weight while behind bars.

“Our team is in charge of getting all the fun foods,” Snooki explains in the clip. “Like cookies and Cheez-Its. Because he just got out of jail and, b****, when did you have a cookie!? Nine months ago!” Snooki, Deena and Pauly hit up the grocery store, and they immediately target the cookie aisle. They spare no expense while grabbing junk food, cheese and more. “We walk into Uncle Gino’s and it’s like heaven on Earth,” Deena gushes. Pauly adds, “Mike loves his food. He loves his snacks, he loves his junk foods. So there’s no question that Mike’s favorite items are going to be the stuff me and the meatballs got — not that keto crap.”

Meanwhile, Team Situation go to a health food store for their shopping trip. “I think that Mike is going to be tame Situation,” Vinny explains. “He’s been working so hard at his new body. I don’t think he’s going to devour every piece of cake that he sees, so I’m confident that the BDS crew is going to take the L.” Team Situation also picks up some pills to help Mike and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, get started on making a baby now that they’re reunited.

The Situation was released from prison during the show’s March 5 episode, and he’ll reunite with his co-stars when the next episode airs on March 12. We’ll have to tune in to see who wins the food competition, though! Jersey Shore airs Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.