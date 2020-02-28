‘Jersey Shore’ Trailer: Pauly D Makes A Move On JWoww & They Nearly Kiss After Her Divorce Is Finalized

Love is seemingly in the air for Pauly D and JWoww, as she also declared she ‘loved’ him years after their 2009 fling!

Could a hook up be on the horizon for newly divorced Jenni “JWoww” Farley, 34, and Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, 39? It sure seems like it on the newest promo for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, released on Friday, Feb. 28! “I am officially divorced,” Jenni declares as she celebrates her single status while rocking a rhinestone “divorced” crown and dancing up a storm at a night club. While Jenni and Pauly have been friends for years, the pair did infamously hook up in the “smoosh room” on the original Jersey Shore in 2009 — which lead to her iconic comment on his down-there piercing. Over the years, the pair went their separate ways romantically — including Jenni’s marriage to Roger Matthews which ended in 2018 after just three years.

In another scene from the new promo, Jenni casually says that she “loves Pauly” to Angelina Pivarnick, 33 — proving those old feelings are still there! “I know he has feelings for you,” Angelina adds, later telling the cameras that she’s “been waiting for Jenni and Paul to hook up for a really long time. Hopefully it happens — at my wedding.” We’re here for Angelina’s shipping of JWoww and Pauly!

Pauly, meanwhile, was already thinking about making his move. “When I get that green light, me and Jenni — we are going to hook up,” he stated in a voice over. “Should I go in there and do it?” Pauly then says to someone else, clearly staying at the same hotel — while we weren’t exactly sure what he meant by it, he was certainly hinting at something romantic! Cut to the next clip that shows Pauly literally on top of Jenni in her hotel bed — a sleeping Snooki next to her — as Jenni pulls Pauly into her! The DJ then places a kiss RIGHT on Jenny’s lips! Ooh la la.

The incident seemingly took place the night before Angelina’s lavish wedding to Chris Larangeira, 42, on Nov. 20, 2019. Jenni and Snooki both stunned as bridesmaids for the occasion, which was also attended by Pauly and the rest of the Jersey Shore gang. The wedding seemed chalk full of drama — but we’ll be tuning to see what really went down between Pauly and Jenni after the big party!