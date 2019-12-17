Angelina Pivarnick: Why She Blames Her ‘Jersey Shore’ Co-Stars For Having ‘Barely’ Any Wedding Day Pics

Angelina Pivarnick doesn’t have the amount of photos she wanted from her wedding day with her husband Chris and she is putting the blame on her bridesmaids and ‘Jersey Shore’ co-stars for a specific reason.

Angelina Pivarnick, 33, just had her wedding day but she’s not thrilled with the tangible memories she got from it. The Jersey Shore star feels she and her husband Chris Larangeira didn’t get enough photos from her big day on Nov. 20, including some with her mother-in-law who is suffering from cancer, and feels the roasting of the co-stars she invited is part of the reason.

“Angelina is still feeling devastated after her wedding to Chris for a lot of reasons, the main being she did not get any photos with his mom who has cancer and got diagnosed three weeks before their wedding,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She barely has any photos she wanted from her wedding day and she blames her bridesmaids and their speech because she left the party for so long since she was so upset and missed several planned photos she was going to take. Her Jersey Shore co-stars knew how sick Chris’ mom has been and still moved forward with the speech.”

“She also didn’t get photos with her family and Chris’ family together and of all of Chris’ groomsmen because of the speech which she felt was uncalled for,” the source continued. “Angelina was upstairs crying on her wedding day and needed time to pull herself together which is why she missed so many photos. She was absolutely beside herself.”

Angelina’s bridesmaids, including Deena Cortese, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, made headlines when they mocked her during their speech at the reception, causing her to storm out, and another source previously told us that Angelina was so “hurt” by it that she is planning a second wedding to make up for the terrible time she had at the first one. “Angelina was very hurt and upset at her own wedding during the speech, which is why she is going full steam ahead with planning another wedding,” the previous source EXCLUSIVELY told us on Dec. 8. “Her sister has been involved with the planning of doing something else.”