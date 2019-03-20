‘Jersey Shore’s JWoww & Pauly D React To New Rumors That They’re Dating After Her Split From Roger Mathews

Just because Pauly D threw newly single JWoww a surprise birthday party doesn’t mean they’re an item. We’ve got what the two pals think about rumors that they’re dating amid her divorce.

Pauly D and Jenni “JWoww” Farley may have hooked up during season one Jersey Shore, but the ship has long sailed on any rekindled romance. The mother of two is divorcing husband Roger Mathews and tabloid reports have been swirling that she’s decided to give her 38-year-old cast mate another shot at love. “JWoww and Pauly D find it comical that a story came out about them dating. They are both laughing over the fact that people are romantically linking them together again. There’s absolutely no truth to any of it. They love each other dearly as friends, but that’s it,” a source close to JWoww, 33, tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Sources close to Pauly D, 38, also confirm to us that “There’s nothing going on and they’re just friends.” The two are so close that Pauly helped throw JWoww a surprise belated 33rd birthday party on March 10 in Atlantic City, NJ. She posted videos to her Instagram page and wrote “I am still in shock 😫😫😫😫 I feel so special,” in the caption. “Shout out to @illuminationpr and @djpaulyd for the ultimate surprise party & @harrahsresort #martoranosac for making it such a great night and everyone for coming ♥️”

“JWoww and Pauly have nothing but love for one another and are very dear friends and would do anything for one another. However, Jenni isn’t thinking about dating right now, nor would she look at Pauly like that. She’s so focused on her skincare line Naturally Woww and her kids. Pauly is getting ready to do a dating show with BFF Vinny (Guadagnino), too,” our insider adds.

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation stars are getting their own MTV dating reality show that just might give The Bachelor a run for its money. 20 single women will get their chance to show off their best gym, tan and laundry skills in hopes of winning over Pauly and Vinny in MTV’s upcoming Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny. When the show’s announcement was made in January, Pauly joked on Twitter “A crazy dating competition show. What could go wrong?” Well, probably a lot but we can’t wait to tune in and watch. MTV has yet to set a premiere date for their program.