Pauly D showed his ‘Jersey Shore’ cast mate some love for her birthday by throwing her a surprise party!

DJ Pauly D, 38, showed his love and appreciation for longtime friend and cast mate Jenni “JWoww” Farley, when he threw her a surprise birthday party for her 33rd birthday! The Jersey Shore star surprised JWoww with her closest friends in Atlantic City, and the brunette beauty looked absolutely shocked when she walked in!

JWoww posted a series of videos and photos from the event on her Instagram and seemed be surrounded by so much love. “I am still in shock 😫😫😫😫 I feel so special,” she said in her caption. “Shout out to @illuminationpr and @djpaulyd for the ultimate surprise party & @harrahsresort #martoranosac for making it such a great night and everyone for coming ♥️”

Missing from the party, though, was good friend Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, 31, who commented on JWoww’s post from the evening! “So sad i wasn’t able to be there mawma,” Snooki said. “Can’t wait for our spa and romantic dinner❤️”

Before her surprise party, JWoww had celebrated her birthday at Disney World in Orlando, Florida with her daughter Meilani, 4! “Jenni really wanted to just spend her birthday with her daughter this year and do something special,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She was adamant about not having a big to-do or party at all. This year has been hard for Jenni and she wanted to do something low key.” According to our source, Jenni had turned down offers to celebrate with friends, so it seems like Pauly took the initiative and just planned something to celebrate Jenni, anyway!

We’re sure after JWoww had the low key birthday she wanted, she was more than thrilled to be surprised with another celebration with the people she loves most in her life! It was so beyond thoughtful of Pauly to throw a party for his friend, and we’re sure JWoww really appreciated everyone showing up for her birthday party. The photos and videos of Jenni being surprised, blowing out her birthday candles, and being with her loved ones were absolutely adorable, and it looked like JWoww had a great time!