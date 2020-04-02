‘Jersey Shore’ Preview: Vinny Hilariously Reenacts JWoww’s BF During Wild Night In Las Vegas

There’s a lot for The Situation to get caught up on after getting out of prison on ‘Jersey Shore.’ Luckily, his castmates are there to fill him in in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek!

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino missed a lot of drama while spending seven months in prison in 2019, and during the April 2 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, he gets caught up on what went down. Of course, that included the infamous fight between Angelina Pivarnick and Jenni “JWoww” Farley, which stemmed from a night in Las Vegas. JWoww’s boyfriend, Zack Carpinello, who the group has nicknamed ’24’, was also part of the drama, as Angelina accused him of coming on to her.

In this EXCLUSIVE preview from the April 2 episode, Vinny Guadagnino shows Mike exactly what went down in the club when 24 hit on Angelina. He uses Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Pauly “Pauly D” Delvecchio to help reenact the scene, which involved 24 dancing with both women at the same time. Meanwhile, the group also joked about JWoww and 24’s — ahem — intimate time.

“Mike, her s** life is amazing,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi squeals, while Pauly adds, “She was icing her va***a the last time I talked to her!” Ronnie and Deena Cortese also got in on the jokes, with Ronnie quipping, “Her va***a had cobwebs on it before you went to prison!” and Deena revealing, “When you went away, she never had s*x. Now she’s a s*x addict!” It’s all in good fun, as JWoww cracks up, and even gets in on the jokes, too.

The full episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on April 2 at 8:00 p.m. on MTV. In the episode, the girls will also go shopping for Angelina’s wedding dress, while Vinny, Ronnie and Pauly put together a movie to honor Mike and welcome him home.