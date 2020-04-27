Chris Brown & Ammika Harris: How They’ve ’Reconnected’ By ‘Flirting From Afar’

Chris Brown has been flirting with Ammika Harris on Instagram and sources say the pair have ‘reconnected’ during quarantine — even though they’re thousands of miles apart.

Chris Brown, 30, and Ammika Harris, 26, haven’t seen each other in months. She’s been in Germany, along with their son Aeko Brown, since early January, and Chris has been unable to visit due to the COVID19 pandemic. But things are still very passionate between the pair — he even took to Instagram on Sunday, April 26 to let the world know that Ammika is the “prettiest girl on the planet.” And now, multiple sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the long distance is actually having a positive effect on their relationship.

A source close to the Indigo singer told HL that the two are closer than ever. “Chris and Ammika have definitely reconnected again during this quarantine because they’re able to focus on each other without so much distraction from the outside world. Chris and Ammika had a lot going on when she left for Germany so being in isolation has allowed them to get to know each other again in a way. They’ve always been FaceTiming so Chris can see Aeko and get updates on how his son is doing, but he and Ammika are connecting more too and this time apart has actually been really good for them.”

A second source close to the father of two told HL that the forced time apart has them connecting in new ways. “Chris and Ammika have realized much more about each other through this isolation from each other than would likely be the case had it not happened at all. They are both embracing how to work together for the benefit of Aeko and flirting with each other from afar has definitely made the saying, ‘absence makes the heart grow fonder’ an actual thing that they are really taking to heart. It’s been very fluid and nice between them with all the circumstances as they are figuring it all out in a positive way.”

Of course, being so far apart can be stressful. But a third source told HL that Chris and Ammika are currently in a good place and excited for their future. “Not being able to be together physically has really pushed them to connect on a different level. It’s also been challenging at times to be stuck so far apart but right now they are in a very good place and talking every day and making plans for what they want to do together when they can actually be together again. Chris is dying to see his son and he misses Ammika too. And his mom is going crazy not being able to hold her grandson. She video chats with Ammika a lot so she gets to at least see him that way but it’s not the same as being able to hold him. But they know this is what has to happen right now for the sake of everyone’s health.”