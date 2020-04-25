True Thompson’s got everything she needs in quarantine with her Poppy dolls! The toddler soaked up the sunshine as she took the ‘Trolls’ toys outdoors.

True Thompson, 2, is the biggest Trolls fan ever! Khloe Kardashian, 35, posted the cutest video of her toddler playing outside on April 23 with not just one, but two Poppy dolls. Poppy, of course, is the friendly pink star of the animated films who is also Queen of the Pop Trolls. “Poppy!” True exclaimed as she arranged the two plush toys on a narrow strip of grass in Khloe’s spacious outdoor courtyard. As always, the little girl showed off her sweet style in a black-and-white cheetah print tank top with her dark hair styled into five mini buns! She rocked her signature silver chain necklace and bracelets on both wrists.

It’s no surprise to see True still loving all-things Trolls since the sequel Trolls World Tour just dropped two weeks ago! Mom Khloe even surprised True with an epic Poppy-themed cake for her second birthday and gift from the magenta-haired character. “True is about to wake up and these are all of her birthday gifts,” Khloe said as she panned the camera around the room filled with balloons and gifts. “This is a gift from Poppy herself, I mean — hello, she’s going to freak out,” Khloe excitedly added.

The movie has been a hit with True’s cousins, including Stormi Webster, 2, who even got to meet Poppy at Christmas! Stormi was dancing up a storm to the soundtrack by Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs swimming pool as dad Travis Scott, 28, got the whole thing on video. “Is this your bop?” he asked as the toddler jumped up-and-down to “One More Time.” Cousins Saint, 4, and Chicago, 2, also enjoyed the sequel. Mom Kim Kardashian West shared the funniest video of the brother-sister duo watching the film on a large projector screen and dancing right along. “Trolls 2 will keep us occupied for days,” the SKIMS founder wrote over the video, adding a prayer and heart emoji.

Khloe’s latest adorable post came just hours before she admitted she would be open to making embryos with her ex Tristan Thompson, 29. “After my doctor’s appointment, I talked to Tristan because if you can create embryos and do all the DNA testing, I do think that’s the smarter choice,” Khloe said on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, noting that Tristan would effectively be a sperm donor. “But it’s weird because, Tristan and I, we’re not together. I don’t know which way to go.” The NBA star also revealed he would be “on board” with whatever Khloe wanted. “I’m open to doing that and down to doing that… Whatever is going to make you feel comfortable and also feel safest and everything like that, that’s what I’m on board with,” Tristan said.