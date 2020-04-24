Although the Netflix docu-series ‘Tiger King’ has been a massive hit for the streaming service, it doesn’t quite have the Royal seal of approval.

Prince William might just be the only person on the planet who hasn’t watched Netflix’s buzzy documentary Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. The 37-year-old member of the British Royal Family is quarantined in the U.K. amid the coronavirus outbreak, but has revealed he won’t be watching the popular docu-series anytime soon. The future King of England made an appearance on comedian Stephen Fry‘s TV fundraiser Big Night In, and dialed in to a Zoom meeting with the actor, who acted as his iconic character from Blackadder, Lord Melchett.

Joe Exotic‘s 22-year prison sentence for allegedly hiring a hitman Carole Baskin has been a huge hit for the streaming service, it seems Will won’t be adding it to his queue. “I tend to avoid shows about royalty,” he said. Perhaps a subtle dig to The Crown? Prince William spoke about life in quarantine, and asked Stephen whether he had any TV recommendations. “By the way have you seen anything good on TV? It’s hell without [British soap opera] EastEnders,” he queried, to which Stephen replied, “They tell me Tiger King is rather good.” Although the eight-part series about zoo owner‘s 22-year prison sentence for allegedly hiring a hitman to kill rival has been a huge hit for the streaming service, it seems Will won’t be adding it to his queue. “I tend to avoid shows about royalty,” he said. Perhaps a subtle dig to The Crown?

Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4, admitting, “It’s been a nightmare, really.” Of course, looking after his children with wife Duchess Kate Middleton, 38, is just one part of the couple’s Prince Charles’, 71, positive diagnosis for the coronavirus, he grew “quite concerned” for his family. “I have to admit at first I was quite concerned,” Prince William revealed during the video interview with BBC Breakfast on April 17. “He fits the profile of somebody — the age he is at, which is, you know, fairly risky.” The Royal also opened up about homeschooling his kids, 6, and, 4, admitting, “It’s been a nightmare, really.” Of course, looking after his children with wife, 38, is just one part of the couple’s quarantine concerns . In a joint interview with Kate, William shared that, following his father,, 71, positive diagnosis for the coronavirus, he grew “quite concerned” for his family. “I have to admit at first I was quite concerned,” Prince William revealed during the video interview with BBC Breakfast on April 17. “He fits the profile of somebody — the age he is at, which is, you know, fairly risky.”

Prince Charles tested positive for the virus at the end of March and spent seven days in self-isolation. Following his one week of quarantine, Prince Charles was dubbed healthy enough by a physician to leave self-isolation and continue to practice social distancing with his wife, Camila, Duchess of Cornwall, 72. Even with the happy news, Prince William admitted that he couldn’t help but worry about his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, 93, and grandfather, Prince Philip, 98. “I think very carefully about my grandparents who are, you know, at the age they’re at, and we’re doing everything we can to make sure that they’re, you know, isolated away and protected from this,” he shared with the outlet.