Prince William Jokes He Hasn’t Seen ‘Tiger King’ Yet: ‘I Tend To Avoid Shows About Royalty’
Although the Netflix docu-series ‘Tiger King’ has been a massive hit for the streaming service, it doesn’t quite have the Royal seal of approval.
Prince William might just be the only person on the planet who hasn’t watched Netflix’s buzzy documentary Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. The 37-year-old member of the British Royal Family is quarantined in the U.K. amid the coronavirus outbreak, but has revealed he won’t be watching the popular docu-series anytime soon. The future King of England made an appearance on comedian Stephen Fry‘s TV fundraiser Big Night In, and dialed in to a Zoom meeting with the actor, who acted as his iconic character from Blackadder, Lord Melchett.
Prince Charles tested positive for the virus at the end of March and spent seven days in self-isolation. Following his one week of quarantine, Prince Charles was dubbed healthy enough by a physician to leave self-isolation and continue to practice social distancing with his wife, Camila, Duchess of Cornwall, 72. Even with the happy news, Prince William admitted that he couldn’t help but worry about his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, 93, and grandfather, Prince Philip, 98. “I think very carefully about my grandparents who are, you know, at the age they’re at, and we’re doing everything we can to make sure that they’re, you know, isolated away and protected from this,” he shared with the outlet.