See Pics
Hollywood Life

Priyanka Chopra Glows In Stunning Makeup-Free Selfies For Earth Day

Priyanka Chopra
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Singer Nick Jonas, wearing a camouflage vest and shorts, and Priyanka Chopra, wearing an all-denim outfit, leave their apartment with their dog Diana in New York City Pictured: Nick Jonas,Priyanka Chopra Ref: SPL5112148 310819 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Milan, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Celebrity couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra seen leaving Paper moon restaurant, before visiting a watch shop and then heading to Ceresio 7 lounge in Milan. Pictured: Priyanka Chopra BACKGRID USA 15 FEBRUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: @LucaSgro / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Nick Jonas with his wife Priyanka Chopra leaves their home in New York Pictured: Nick Jonas,Priyanka Chopra Ref: SPL5112302 010919 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hold hands in NYC after lunch at Sarabeth's Pictured: Ref: SPL5112026 300819 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.
Political News Editor

Priyanka Chopra celebrated Earth Day by enjoying the sunshine and aptly going for a natural beauty look. The actress is literally glowing her her gorgeous selfies.

The sun is shining, and Priyanka Chopra is thriving! The Quantico alum, 37, posted two glorious selfies to Instagram on April 22 in honor of Earth Day, and she’s literally glowing in them. The first photo, which you can see below, shows Mrs. Nick Jonas flipping her gorgeous hair as sunlight streams behind her. Priyanka is wearing minimal to no makeup for her selfie, letting her natural beauty shine through. The next photo shows the brilliant blue sky above her, a ray of sunshine hitting her smiling face. “We may be apart right now, but Earth keeps us connected. This is our home. Let’s heal Mother Earth together. #EarthDay #EarthDayEveryDay,” Priyanka wrote as the caption, adding the planet Earth emoji. Her husband was loving it. Nick commented with multiple heart-eyes emojis.

Priyanka previously showed off her undone hair on Instagram in March, while revealing that she and Nick had already been quarantined for over a week. After eight days, she was already done trying to keep up her beauty routine. Of course, the Isn’t It Romantic star’s hair is unfathomably pretty, even without being styled. So that helps. Priyanka and Nick are still enjoying their honeymoon period after getting married in 2018, and they’re actually loving being quarantined together. The couple cuddled up on Instagram Live to send a message of love to their fans on March 21. “I know it’s an unsure time for all of us but I hope you’re doing okay,” the Jonas Brothers singer said. “We’re sending you positive vibes.”

If anything, being quarantined together is helping strengthen Priyanka and Nick’s marriage, as well as his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas‘ marriages, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The Jonas Brothers, of course, aren’t on tour anymore, so that means ample family time.”

“Time with their wives [Priyanka, Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas] has made everything stronger and the absence from the stage has helped the brothers,” the source said. “They are very happy.”