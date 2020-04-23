Priyanka Chopra Glows In Stunning Makeup-Free Selfies For Earth Day

Priyanka Chopra celebrated Earth Day by enjoying the sunshine and aptly going for a natural beauty look. The actress is literally glowing her her gorgeous selfies.

The sun is shining, and Priyanka Chopra is thriving! The Quantico alum, 37, posted two glorious selfies to Instagram on April 22 in honor of Earth Day, and she’s literally glowing in them. The first photo, which you can see below, shows Mrs. Nick Jonas flipping her gorgeous hair as sunlight streams behind her. Priyanka is wearing minimal to no makeup for her selfie, letting her natural beauty shine through. The next photo shows the brilliant blue sky above her, a ray of sunshine hitting her smiling face. “We may be apart right now, but Earth keeps us connected. This is our home. Let’s heal Mother Earth together. #EarthDay #EarthDayEveryDay,” Priyanka wrote as the caption, adding the planet Earth emoji. Her husband was loving it. Nick commented with multiple heart-eyes emojis.

Priyanka previously showed off her undone hair on Instagram in March, while revealing that she and Nick had already been quarantined for over a week. After eight days, she was already done trying to keep up her beauty routine. Of course, the Isn’t It Romantic star’s hair is unfathomably pretty, even without being styled. So that helps. Priyanka and Nick are still enjoying their honeymoon period after getting married in 2018, and they’re actually loving being quarantined together. The couple cuddled up on Instagram Live to send a message of love to their fans on March 21. “I know it’s an unsure time for all of us but I hope you’re doing okay,” the Jonas Brothers singer said. “We’re sending you positive vibes.”

If anything, being quarantined together is helping strengthen Priyanka and Nick’s marriage, as well as his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas‘ marriages, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The Jonas Brothers, of course, aren’t on tour anymore, so that means ample family time.”

“Time with their wives [Priyanka, Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas] has made everything stronger and the absence from the stage has helped the brothers,” the source said. “They are very happy.”