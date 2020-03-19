Priyanka Chopra With Natural Undone Hair Reveals She & Nick Have Been In Self Isolation For 8 Days

Priyanka Chopra looked absolutely gorgeous while talking about how she and husband Nick Jonas have been in self-isolation for over a week.

“I hope you are all safe out there. I just wanted to come in and say hello!,” Priyanka Chopra, 37, began in a series of Instagram clips posted on Thursday, March 18. The Isn’t It Romantic star left her natural hair undone during the footage while stunning in a red and white top. “This is such an insane time and all of our lives have been completely turned upside down and it feels like, something out of a movie, but its not.” She then went on to discuss what life has been like for her and husband Nick Jonas, 27, amid the growing Coronavirus pandemic, saying that they, “have been home for the last week and this is Day 8 of self-isolation for us.”

She also discussed how much this has shifted their everyday lives. “We have always had such crazy schedules and had so many people around us all day and all of a sudden, this being our reality, it just feels crazy. I am sure all of you feel the same way,” she revealed. The gorgeous actress then went on to reassure fans that she hasn’t had any symptoms, adding, “We are taking all recommended precautions right now, we are safe, we are healthy, we are practicing social distancing.”

Priyanka said that she is organizing a chat with the WHO (World Health Organization) in an effort to whittle down the masses of information surrounding Coronavirus. She then ended her Instagram clips on an encouraging note. “There are so many other things to stock up on right now. Please look out for each other and the people who are most at risk for COVID-19.”

She is one of many celebrities who have used their social media platforms to encourage people to stay home as the Coronavirus pandemic continues to rise. Taylor Swift, 30, brought out her humorous side in the matter by posting an Instagram pic of one of her cats with a very funny caption. “For Meredith, self quarantining is a way of life. Be like Meredith.”