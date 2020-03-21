Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Cuddle Up During Self Isolation & Send Fans Love: Video

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are reminding their fans to “take care” of each other throughout these uncertain times. As anxiety and panic surrounding the spread of COVID-19 continues to mount, the powerhouse duo took to social media to send a message of love and positivity. “I know it’s an unsure time for all of us but I hope you’re doing OK,” Nick began, in the video posted to his Instagram on March 20. “We’re sending you positive vibes,” he continued, as his wife held onto his arm and rested her chin on his shoulder. Priyanka then added, “Let’s just take care of each other, and I hope everyone is safe out there just lots of love.” The power couple’s message comes as the actress revealed she and her hubby has been self-isolating for a week as a precaution against the virus.

In an Instagram video posted earlier in the week, Priyanka confirmed that she was safe at home with Nick, and that they were on their eighth day of self-isolation. She told her fans, “I hope you are all safe out there. I just wanted to come in and say hello. This is such an insane time and all of our lives have been completely turned upside down and it feels like, something out of a movie, but it’s not. Nick and I have been home for the last week and this is Day 8 of self-isolation for us,” she said, adding, “We have always had such crazy schedules and had so many people around us all day and all of a sudden, this being our reality, it just feels crazy. I am sure all of you feel the same way.” The actor reassured fans that she had not displayed any symptoms, but was opting to practice social distancing as a precautionary measure.

The couple are among the host of Hollywood elite who have revealed they are self-isolating amid the virus’ rapid spread. With the World Health Organization reporting almost 125,000 cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus within the first weeks of the pandemic, the odds that stars from the movie, television, music, and entertainment world would be spared were low. It was just a matter of time before a huge name reported that they’ve contracted COVID-19, but no one expected that name to be national treasure, Tom Hanks.

Tom, 63, confirmed on Mar. 11 that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, 63, had come down with COVID-19 while he was filming an Elvis Presley biopic on the Gold Coast in Australia. Tom gave an update a day later, saying that he and his wife were “in isolation, so we do not spread it to anyone else.” We’re happy to see so many celebs taking the necessary precautions to ensure they aren’t contributing to the spread of coronavirus.