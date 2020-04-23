Lady Gaga Goes Makeup-Free & Snuggles Up to BF Michael Polansky While Watching ‘Jersey 4 Jersey’

Lady Gaga was all smiles with her new boyfriend Michael Polansky as they got cozy together while watching a benefit concert in quarantine.

Lady Gaga, 34, seriously looks so happy with her new boyfriend, tech entrepreneur Michael Polansky. The “Shallow” hitmaker took to Instagram on April 22 to share a sweet video of the couple, cuddled up on the couch as they watched Tony Bennett, 93, perform as part of the Jersey 4 Jersey benefit concert supporting the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund. New Jersey icons Bruce Springsteen, 70, and Jon Bon Jovi, 58, also took part in the at-home fundraising concert. “Smile by @itstonybennett on #jersey4jersey I love you so much!” Gaga captioned her video. “Just made my donation! What a beautiful job Bruce and praying for everyone in Jersey, that’s where half my Italian family is from.”

The singer began by showing the TV, as Tony performed, then switched the camera around to selfie mode. “I love you, Tony,” she said sweetly in the clip, that was shared with her 41 million followers. “We’re smiling because of you,” she added, as Michael leaned his head into the shot and smiled. The pair kept things simple: Gaga wore a black tank top and showed off her flawless skin as she went makeup free, and Michael donned a white tee.

It comes less than two weeks after the singer confessed she’s “looking forward” to the “incredible” day she starts a family. “I will say I am very excited to have kids,” the singer said in the May 2020 issue of In Style. “I look forward to being a mom. Isn’t it incredible what we can do? We can hold a human inside and grow it. Then it comes out, and it’s our job to keep it alive. It’s so funny — everyone works out of my house every day. When they come in, I always say, ‘Welcome to the Womb!’”

Gaga confirmed her relationship with Michael on Feb. 3, after rumors that the “Bad Romance” singer had found a good one a year after her Feb. 2019 breakup with fiancé Christian Carino. Gaga announced she was off the market by sharing a picture of her cuddled in the tech CEO’s lap while they were both aboard a boat. “We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best!” she captioned the shot.