How John Cena Is Celebrating A Low-Key 43rd Birthday In Quarantine With Shay Shariatzadeh

John Cena is ‘happy’ and ‘content’ as he rings in his 43rd birthday in quarantine with his girlfriend, a source spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY!

John Cena is celebrating his 43rd birthday with his stunning girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh, 30, by his side! “John doesn’t have any big plans for his birthday…he’ll probably just relax, have a nice dinner with Shay and enjoy an evening at home,” a source close to the wrestling star spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. John, who is a Taurus, celebrates his special day on Thursday, April 23. “He feels blessed to have his health especially during a time like this,” the insider also adds, referencing the worldwide pandemic that has many Americans in quarantine.

Another source went on to reveal that John is “content” turning 43, particularly after a wildly successful year career-wise. “John Cena is very happy and content on his 43rd birthday. His love life and career is on complete fire, he recently came off a well received match at WrestleMania and he is healthy in a world that is clearly in trying times,” they told us, also noting that John has big plans on the horizon when he can get back to work. “He can’t wait to celebrate the rest of his year and birthday once he is out of quarantine and get back to work because he is always on the go, he is always creating and being in lockdown though necessary is making him go bananas right now. But he is very blessed and he is enjoying every minute of getting older and wiser,” the source said.

In addition to his WWE success, John seems happier than ever since he began dating Shay, who hails from Vancouver, British Columbia. John met the brainy Canadian beauty in Mar. 2019 while he was shooting Playing With Fire in Vancouver, and the pair made their red carpet debut at the premiere for the film last October. “It’s a wonderful day for a movie premiere and I got a beautiful date,” he spilled on the red carpet with Shay by his side. “What’s truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I’m involved in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special,” he gushed.

John and Shay were also spotted sweetly holding hands as they exited the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Jan. 3 — just hours after his ex-girlfriend Nikki Bella, 36, announced her engagement to Artem Chigvintsev, 37. In the evening video, John and Shay can be seen in casual clothes as they got up from a scenic outdoor table at the ritzy Los Angeles hangout. Just days later, Shay was by John’s side as the pair headed out for a glam evening at the premiere of Dolittle on Jan. 11.