John Cena: How He Feels About Ex Fiancée Nikki Bella’s Pregnancy & Their Split Now  

John Cena and Nikki Bella have moved on since their split in July 2018. He is happily in a relationship with Shay Shariatzadeh and Nikki is engaged to Artem Chigvintsev and expecting her first child with the ‘DTWS’ pro! We’ve learned how John feels after his ex’s big news!

It’s all “good vibes” between exes John Cena and Nikki Bella. The Playing With Fire actor couldn’t be happier for his ex fiancee, who revealed this week that she’s expecting her first child with her fiance, Artem Chigvintsev. John is in a good place in his relationship with girlfriend, Shay Shariatzadeh, and couldn’t be happier for Nikki, as well as her sister Brie, who is also expecting her second child with husband Daniel Bryan.

“John is very happy for Nikki and Artem. He loves that she has gotten to a place in her relationship where this is all happening for her,” a source close to the WWE star tells HollywoodLife, exclusively. “He also is great friends with Brie’s husband and is very happy for their great news as well.”

The source goes on to explain that John has moved on with his own relationship. “He feels like everything happened the way it was supposed too. They both have the life they wanted,” the insider says of John and Nikki. “He is very happy that she is happy, it’s a beautiful moment for her and he is excited for her and everyone.”

A second source details that John knows he and Nikki wanted different things. “He wishes nothing but the best for Nikki. Despite everything that happened between them in the past, he understands they wanted different things and chose different paths in life,” the second insider says, explaining, “He is a true believer that things work out how they are meant to be and this is truly how things were supposed to be. John learned a lot from this relationship and is grateful that they are both in such a wonderful place in their lives right now.”

As documented on E!‘s Total Divas, as well as Total Bellas, Nikki longed for a marriage and kids with John when they were together. She openly discussed her struggles with wanted to take the next step with him, but he was adamant that he couldn’t give her what she wanted. Nikki and John dated for six years and even got engaged on live TV in front of a sold-out crowd at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida. However, they ultimately split in July 2018.

Nearly seven months after they broke up, Nikki began dating Artem. They first met when they were partnered together on season 25 of Dancing With The Stars in 2017 — when Nikki and John were still together.

“John is very happy with his girlfriend Shay [Shariatzadeh],” a third source says, adding that despite keeping their romance under the radar, “it’s going strong.” News of the couple’s romance broken last April.

“John knows how long Nikki’s been wanting to have a baby and then for Brie to be pregnant at the same time, it couldn’t be more perfect,” the third insider explains. “John is happy for Nikki and for her entire family. He will absolutely be wishing her well and congratulating her and Brie on this wonderful news.”