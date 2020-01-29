Nikki Bella, 36, Shows Off Baby Bump In 1st Pics After Confirming Pregnancy With Fiance Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella’s dream of become a mom is finally coming true. She’s showing off her baby bump in the first new pics since announcing her pregnancy with fiance Artem Chigvintsev.

Nikki Bella is finally having the one thing ex-fiance John Cena wouldn’t give her — a baby! The 36-year-old former WWE star and fiance Artem Chigvintsev, 37, announced on Jan. 29 that they’re expecting their first child together. Not only that, her twin sister Brie Bella and husband Daniel Bryan, 38, are having their second child, and the sisters are due within days of each other. Nikki was photographed hours after her announcement dropped, and already she’s got a slight belly. She cradled her bump while on her way to visit a friend in Los Angeles. It was accentuated by her tight black leggings and cut-out red tank top.

Nikki wrote on her Instagram page, “I can’t even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am! I’M GOING TO BE A MOM!! It’s something I have wanted to be my whole life. I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous! I wasn’t expecting it and felt I wasn’t ready, but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life! I am already SO IN LOVE!!” Nikki revealed that she’s already past her first trimester, as she’s 13 weeks along.

Then she mentioned the crazy coincidence that her twin sister is also pregnant and they’re due less than 2 weeks apart. “@thebriebella This life just wants you and I to be twinning at everything we do lol and even though we were shocked, beyond shocked, here’s another journey that I am so grateful to God to have you by my side. You have already been the best teacher!” And of course she had to thank Artem, the man who helped make her a mommy-to-be. “Oh and @theartemc your pure joy, bliss, love and happiness has meant everything to me! To already watch you step up to be the best Dad for this little one makes my heart smile so big! I know we aren’t husband and wife yet, but I love our commitment to this child already. “

Nikki and dance-pro Artem first met when they were partnered up for Dancing with the Stars season 25 in 2017, though she was engaged to fellow WWE star John, 42, at the time. Following their split in 2018, she began dating Artem, but never confirmed the romance. Nikki finally came clean in March 2019 in the season finale of her E! reality show Total Bellas that she and Artem were indeed a couple. The pair got engaged while on a vacation to France in Nov. 2019.