Cameron Diaz, 47, Reveals How She & Benji Madden, 41, Are Different & Why It’s Helped Their Parenting

In a new Instagram Live interview, Cameron Diaz opened up about parenting with Benji Madden, and why their VERY different schedules make it easier for them.

Cameron Diaz, 47, and Benji Madden’s relationship is more solid than ever, she revealed in an Instagram Live with makeup artist, Gucci Westman, on April 22. During the chat, Cameron opened up about how she and Benji have been parenting their three-and-a-half-month-old daughter, Raddix Madden. The actress explained that she and her husband are on very different sleep schedules, but this has only strengthened their ability to parent together.

“Benji wants to go to bed late and I want to go to bed early,” Cameron explained. “That works so well for us as parents. I can go to bed a few hours early and he does those later feeds with her. I can wake up with her in the morning and he can sleep.” Cameron and Benji welcomed their baby girl at the end of 2019, and confirmed the news with a sweet Instagram announcement days later. However, they are a notoriously private couple, and have vowed to keep Raddix out of the spotlight.

Earlier this month, Cameron opened up about being a mom for the first time during another Instagram Live chat. She admitted that having Raddix prepared her for the current quarantine regulations because she had been “living in a bubble” before the coronavirus hit the U.S. anyway.

“I love being a mother,” Cameron gushed. “It’s the best, best, best part of my life. I’m so grateful and so happy and it’s the best thing ever and I’m so lucky to do it with Benji and we’re having the best time. I’m thrilled. I can’t believe it.” It was just six years ago (in 2014) that Cameron said she wasn’t “drawn to being a mother,” but being in a committed marriage with Benji has clearly changed her tune!