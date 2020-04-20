‘RHOA’s Marlo Hampton Challenges Kenya Moore To Disprove Fake Marriage Rumors

Marlo Hampton shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife that she hopes Kenya Moore’s ‘not lying to our fans’ following the explosive ‘RHOA’ episode where the validity of Kenya’s marriage to Marc Daly was brought into question!

After NeNe Leakes brought up rumors about Kenya Moore‘s marriage license to Marc Daly “has never ever been found,” Real Housewives of Atlanta star Marlo Hampton joined HollywoodLife to speak her piece on the situation. “I hope and I pray that she’s not lying to our fans and all of us about being married because that would be awful, but she has lied a lot before, right? With the fake relationships and the fake booty, so I don’t know,” Marlo shared during HL’s TV Talk after show interview on Instagram Live. Although Marlo pointed out inconsistencies with Kenya in the past, she is holding out hope that Kenya is being truthful about her relationship with Marc.

“I just hope that she’s not lying, but it’s just really weird that Kenya‘s such a receipt girl,” Marlo observed of the longtime RHOA cast member. “Now, watch at this reunion; she’s going to come with so many receipts at people. But I wonder, are you going to come with a receipt that you’re actually really married? So it’s like, come with your receipts as well! Come to play,” the reality TV star said.

Furthermore, Marlo noted that everyone in the cast is “ready” to set the record straight on past drama. And there has been quite a lot. During the April 19 episode, NeNe, while on the phone with friend and talkshow host Wendy Williams, insinuated there was little validity to Kenya’s marriage with her estranged husband, Marc. “Kenya’s marriage license has never ever been found by no one,” NeNe said at the beginning of the episode. “They’re not legally married so there’s nothing to divorce.”

Kenya announced her divorce in September 2019 and shared in a statement to HL that they were separating “due to recent and ongoing circumstances.” However, over the past few months, it seems that things between Marc and Kenya have reached a better place. Kenya has captured Marc in a number of her Instagram stories with their sweet daughter, one-year-old Brooklyn Doris Daly, and Kenya even told Amy Phillips during her February 2020 appearance on SiriusXM’s Reality Check that the couple’s relationship has “really taken a turn. He has been so kind to me. Our relationship hasn’t been this good in a long time.” As for Marlo in all of this drama, she’s more than happy to “have my popcorn, my cocktail, and just eat and watch. Just like, ‘Wooh!’ This is going to be an amazing reunion. Oh my God I can’t wait for this reunion!”