Emily Ratajkowski Proves She Is A Natural Beauty With Uncombed Hair & Untamed Eyebrows

Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski brightened her fans’ days with another gorgeous IG photo. This time, she showed off her stunning, natural beauty by going with minimal makeup and tousled hair.

Emily Ratajkowski, like the rest of us, has officially decided that there’s no point in wearing tons of makeup while following stay-at-home orders. The Lying and Stealing star, 28, posted another gorgeous photo on Instagram that showed her posing seductively in her bathroom. The only thing that the model’s wearing in her April 19 post is a thin, gold choker, a swipe of black liquid eyeliner, and perhaps a little nude lip balm. You can see for yourself below! Emily’s natural beauty is mesmerizing. Even with bedhead, unkempt eyebrows, and without a full face of makeup, she’s as stunning as she ever was on the runway or red carpet.

She’s always been super active on Instagram, but Emily’s taken her posting up a notch since being stuck at home during the quarantine. While she takes ample time to go on walks with her beloved dog, Columbo, she and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, 31, are firmly planted in their Los Angeles home. That means plenty of time for more selfies. She recently delighted her fans with an April 14 Instagram Live session. All the We Are Your Friends star was doing in the video was brushing her teeth, but there’s a reason the fans went wild. She was doing so while wearing just a flimsy, cropped tee and nude-colored underwear. That’s one way to start the day.

Emily liked one of their fawning comments so much that she made it the caption when she reposted the video to her main feed: “Like a structuralist film or a Warhol test”. She was also declared the “Queen of Hygiene” in the comments. Bow down!

When she’s not on social media, Emily’s rocking impeccable outfits on the street. She’s managing to make things like sweatpants and hoodies look chic!