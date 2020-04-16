Emily Ratajkowski Brushes Her Teeth In A Barely-There Crop Top & Fans Have Feelings About It

Emily Ratajkowski was dubbed the ‘queen of hygiene’ in a clip she reposted from her Instagram live where she brushed her teeth with an electric tooth brush while sporting a tiny crop top and flesh-colored panties!

Actress and model Emily Ratajkowski is staying squeaky clean while in quarantine. The Gone Girl actress, 28, reposted a clip from one of her recent Instagram live sessions on April 14, which featured the starlet wearing a super small blue and white tie-dye crop-top and flesh colored underwear in her LA home. Emily stared blankly at her camera while using a pink electric tooth brush to give her teeth a good cleaning. Her impressively toned abs were on full display in the clip, and as she stepped back from the camera, Emily revealed the flesh-toned underwear that she was wearing. Fans were all about the video, commenting a slew of heart and fire emojis. One fan even dubbed Emily the “queen of hygiene!” The brunette beauty captioned the clip, “Like a structuralist film or a Warhol test,” referencing one of the comments on her initial clip.

Emily, her husband, Sebastian Bear-MClard, and the couple’s beloved pooch, Colombo, made the journey from NYC back to Los Angeles on April 8. The trio were spotted in JFK Airport, prepping to board their flight despite the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention’s recommendation that Americans limit their domestic travel to contain the spread of coronavirus. While at the airport, Emily sported a pair of latex gloves, a face mask, and a baseball cap, taking every safety precaution she could despite her family’s travels. But once back in LA, Emily’s worries were far from over!

Once back in their sunny LA neighborhood, Emily and Sebastian had a bit of a scare when their pup went missing. Emily, who sported an all cream leisure ensemble designed by LA-based brand LESET, ran barefoot outside to track down her beloved German Shepard. Clearly exasperated, Emily put her hands to her head before ordering Colombo back inside. It was definitely a change of scenery for the large pup, who’s likely more used to the bustling sidewalks of New York City.

Despite quarantine, Emily is staying quite active on social media, and has even featured Colombo a number of times on Instagram! Unlike her tooth-brushing video, the model has been sharing a number of glamorous shots to her Instagram. She even got into TikTok on March 21, while reminding everyone to stay inside. But as of now, Emily and her family are safely quarantined in their LA home.